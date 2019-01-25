One of South Jersey’s top sophomore boys basketball players has transferred to Wildwood Catholic High School.
Martin Anguelov left Lower Cape May Regional and enrolled in Wildwood Catholic on Friday, his family confirmed Friday afternoon.
Martin Anguelov averaged 23 points and sank 53 3-pointers for Lower this season. The 6-foot guard sank 113 3-pointers and averaged 13.8 points as a freshman for a Lower team that reached the South Jersey Group II final.
Anguelov will not play again this season. He must sit 30 days and cannot play in this season’s state tournament, under New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association transfer rules. NJSIAA rules do not allow a player who transfers in the second half of the season to be eligible for the state tournament.
Anguelov will be eligible for the first game of next season.
Wildwood Catholic (14-1) is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. The Crusaders will return four starters – including Division I prospects Taj Thweatt and Jahlil White – and six their top-seven players next season.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.