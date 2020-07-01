Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone and teammates practice for the Last Dance baseball tournament Tuesday June 30, 2020. They are one of the 222 teams in the state competing. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone and teammates practice for the Last Dance baseball tournament Tuesday June 30, 2020. They are one of the 222 teams in the state competing. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone and teammates practice for the Last Dance baseball tournament Tuesday June 30, 2020. They are one of the 222 teams in the state competing. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone and teammates practice for the Last Dance baseball tournament Tuesday June 30, 2020. They are one of the 222 teams in the state competing. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone and teammates practice for the Last Dance baseball tournament Tuesday June 30, 2020. They are one of the 222 teams in the state competing. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone and teammates practice for the Last Dance baseball tournament Tuesday June 30, 2020. They are one of the 222 teams in the state competing. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone and teammates practice for the Last Dance baseball tournament Tuesday June 30, 2020. They are one of the 222 teams in the state competing. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone and teammates practice for the Last Dance baseball tournament Tuesday June 30, 2020. They are one of the 222 teams in the state competing. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone and teammates practice for the Last Dance baseball tournament Tuesday June 30, 2020. They are one of the 222 teams in the state competing. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone and teammates practice for the Last Dance baseball tournament Tuesday June 30, 2020. They are one of the 222 teams in the state competing. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone and teammates practice for the Last Dance baseball tournament Tuesday June 30, 2020. They are one of the 222 teams in the state competing. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone and teammates practice for the Last Dance baseball tournament Tuesday June 30, 2020. They are one of the 222 teams in the state competing. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone and teammates practice for the Last Dance baseball tournament Tuesday June 30, 2020. They are one of the 222 teams in the state competing. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Andrew Simone just wanted that standard, memorable senior season with his Vineland High School baseball teammates and coaches.
That never happened.
Like many other local athletes, that opportunity was taken away from him this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But thanks to the Last Dance Tournament, the pitcher and third baseman will not walk away from high school without playing in at least one more game.
The Last Dance is a 222-team, statewide tournament that starts with pool-play July 14-16. About 60 sites will be used based on location, placing teams into 32 regions.
Most regions will have two groups of four teams. After three pool play games, the top two from each will then play for the regional championship.
“I was so disappointed the season ended so abruptly,” said Simone, 18, of Vineland. “During this entire quarantine, I’ve been working and practicing every day almost. I’m excited to play in the tournament one last time with my high school brothers.”
Vineland is the top seed in the Pitman B group at Glassboro High School. Washington Township grabbed the second seed, Glassboro is No. 3, and Triton Regional is No. 4.
Vineland and Triton play in the first pool-play game. Vineland will play Glassboro and Washington Township in its next two games. The team with the highest record plays the winner of the Pitman A group for the regional title.
The 32 regional champions across the state advance to the single-elimination rounds July 21-29. There will be two brackets — North and South Jersey — with 16 teams each. The North and South winners will play for the state title July 30.
“It means a lot,” said Simone, who will start on the mound in the first pool-play game for Vineland. “I didn’t get to play, so one more opportunity to play with friends is awesome.”
Teams are not allowed to wear school-issued uniforms and had to raise money for transportation and shirts. Some schools could not use their normal team names. Vineland, normally the Fighting Clan, entered as the Gamecocks (the name of the township’s travel team).
The Last Dance is sanctioned by the United States Specialty Sports Association, not the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most high school sports in the state.
But the tournament must adhere to the NJSIAA’s summer coaching guidelines, which says coaches cannot coach their players until July 13.
Players are practicing with Gamecocks travel coach Bo Orozco at Romano Park in Vineland. Vineland varsity coach John Malatesta and assistant coach Kyle Jones cannot be with the team until that period ends.
“My kids are out there working on their own, too,” said Malatesta, who noted that some of his players are on travel teams and might not have his entire team available at each game.
Vineland has seven players who lost senior seasons: Simone, pitcher and outfielder Scott Craig, pitcher and infielder Jeremiah Lebron, pitchers Caden Quiles and Carlos Serrano, first baseman and designated hitter Steven Gonzalez and centerfielder Nathaniel Figueroa.
“It’s a little different not being out there (with them), but we are excited,” Malatesta said. “At least they get a chance to play. I’m looking forward to it. I really wanted to see our seniors play. I’m happy for them. It’s not about us coaches, it’s about the kids.”
Malatesta said Jones made sure Vineland was in the Last Dance. Jones signed the team up and continually looked out for the updates.
“It is a great feeling to be with my players again,” said Jones, who added there is a lot of good competition in the tournament.
“They are part of our baseball family, and it killed me not coaching them. We have a great group of kids with tremendous leadership. These boys have been working hard on their own for weeks and can’t wait to get on the field.”
John Kroeger, who along with St. Joseph (Metuchen) athletic director and coach Mike Murray and Millburn coach Brian Chapman, organized the Last Dance.
Other Press-area teams competing in the tournament are Ocean City, Holy Spirit, Egg Harbor Township, Cedar Creek, ACIT, Millville, Barnegat, Southern Regional, Pinelands Regional, Mainland Regional and Buena Regional.
“I’m just looking forward to playing my hardest,” said Simone, who will play baseball next spring at Rowan College of South Jersey, Cumberland campus.
“Our team is very competitive, and we are confident going in. I’m just playing 110% every game, every chance I get. I won’t let (this chance) go to waste.”
There is a 25-man roster limit. Teams have unlimited defensive substitutions, and could bat 10 or 11 players. There are no pitch count or inning limits, but coaches have been asked not to overuse pitchers. The main goal is to have seniors play as much as possible for one “last dance” in high school.
Vineland, which must trim its roster from 32, has a lot of depth at pitching. If the offense shows up, the Gamecocks could be a threat, Jones said.
Malatesta doesn’t know his players’ schedules for their travel teams, but if his main players are all able to play in the Last Dance, then he expects them to be competitive.
“I’m looking for the competition,” said Malatesta, who added the state tournament in high school should follow this format. “I like where we are at. We are playing different teams (outside of the Cape-Atlantic League). I like that.
“But the excitement of getting to play and seeing the kids play, that’s all I care about.”
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.