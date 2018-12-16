Claudine Smith

Atlantic City High School senior Claudine Smith won the triple jump at the 65th annual Bishop Loughlin Games on Sunday at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York. She won with a leap of 37 feet, 11.75 inches. She also placed fifth in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.51 seconds. The top five in each event placed.

 roy weslety / Provided

Sports Reporter

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July of 2013

