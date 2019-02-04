Atlantic City High School's Claudine Smith won the girls 55-meter hurdles in a meet-record 8.09 seconds at the South Jersey Group IV indoor track and field sectionals Saturday at the Bennett Center in Toms River.
The time broke Smith's 2018 meet mark of 8.17.
Smith, a senior, also finished sixth in the 55 dash in 7.51.
For the Atlantic City boys team, Isaiah Whaley, a senior, finished second in the 400 meters in 50.55. Antwone Swaby, a junior, was third in the 55 dash in 6.71. Sylis Raiford, a senior, was eighth in the 55 dash in 6.86.
For further coverage of the South Jersey meet, check later.
