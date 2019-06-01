FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Claudine Smith did more than just win two state outdoor track and field championships Saturday afternoon.
The Atlantic City High School senior won them with performances to be remembered.
Smith won the Group IV triple jump with a meet record of 41 feet, 6 inches. She also defended her state title in the 100-meter hurdles, winning in a personal-best 13.8 seconds.
“You always want to PR (set a personal record),” Smith said. “You never just want to win. You always want to get to that goal.”
Smith’s performance highlighted an outstanding efforts by several Press-area athletes during the state Group I, IV and Non-Public B championships at Franklin High School in Somerset County.
The Millville girls shared the Group IV team championship with Rancocas Valley. Bryanna Craig Of Millville (Group IV high jump), Lauren Princz of Egg Harbor Township (Group IV 200 dash) and Julia Bannan of Holy Spirit (Non-Public B discus) all won state titles, as did the Millville girls 4x100-meter relay team.
Smith had a hectic day as the Group IV girls triple jump and 100 hurdles were held simultaneously.
Smith’s win the 100 hurdles came first. Her goal all season was to break 14 seconds.
Smith ran 14.27 in the hurdles trials.
“I didn’t have a good start in the trials,” she said. “I was hitting hurdles a little bit. I knew in the final I would have to get a great start and put myself ahead of the pack.”
Smith hustled from the hurdles back to the triple jump, where she found out Mahogany Jenkins of Watchung Hills had set a Group IV meet record with a jump of 40-11. Jenkins broke the mark of 40-7.75 set by Kayla Richardson of Columbia in 2013.
“When I came back from the hurdles,” Smith said, “there was a lot of hype about (Jenkins) breaking the record. My coach was like, ‘You have to at least jump 41 (feet).’ I was like, ‘Ok, let’s see what I can do.’ “
On her first attempt of the finals, Smith jumped 41-6 to take over first place and break Jenkins’ record.
“The first jump I put it out there,” Smith said, “and everyone was excited.”
‘I stayed focused’
Bryanna Craig wasn’t quite sure how to feel.
She had just her won her first state title as a freshman.
Craig won the state Group IV title high jump with a personal-best leap of 5 feet, 6 inches.
“I don’t have any words,” Craig said. “I don’t know how to feel. Maybe I’ll understand more as I go more into high school, but as off right now, I’m like, ‘Yes, it’s cool.’”
Jenkins of Watchung Hills finished second also with a leap of 5-6. But the difference was Craig cleared the height on her first attempt, while Jenkins cleared it on her second.
“I was like, ‘Oh, man, (Jenkins) looks really tough,,” Craig said. “But I brought up the courage and made sure I stayed focused, and I cleared the height.”
Millville also got a win in the 4x100 relay. Brionah Patterson, Malea Broome, Ciera Bowman and Zaniah Bowman won in 47.53 seconds.
Craig also anchored Millville’s 4x400 team to a fourth-place finish. That was the meet’s final event, and the finish allowed Millville to tie Rancocas for the Group IV team title. Each team scored 54 points.
“I’ll take it,” said Raffael Craig, the Millville coach and Bryanna’s father.
The meet also served as a qualifier for the Meet of Champion to be held Saturday at Northern Burlington.
In individual events, the top three finishers in each event in each group qualify for the MOC. In relays, the top two teams in each event in each group qualify.
Individuals and relay teams could also earn wild-card berths to the MOC based on their performances this weekend.
Another win for Princz
Lauren Princz of Egg Harbor Township still felt fresh when she hit the 150 mark of the Group IV 200 dash.
“I wanted to not die at the 150 mark like I usually do,” she said. “I wasn’t that tired this time. It felt great.”
Princz powered off the curve, kept her arms pumping down the straightaway and easily won the 200 in a season-best 24.53 seconds. Shantae Nelson of Piscataway finished second in 24.59.
“I focused on getting a good start and coming off the curve strong like I usually do,” Princz said.
The 200 capped a thrilling meet for the sophomore, who also won the 100 Friday night.
“I’m very happy, accomplishing my goals,” she said.
A 1-2 for Spartans
Julia Bannan’s throwing career began in the eighth grade, when she ripped the front door of her Egg Harbor Township home off its hinges.
Her father, John, is a track and field enthusiast.
“Right then and there, he said, ‘You’re throwing,’” Bannan said.
Now a Holy Spirit sophomore, Bannan won the state Non-Public B discus title with a throw of 112-3.
“It’s crazy,” Bannan said. “It was really stressful, but in the end it’s a great feeling.”
Senior teammate Ariana Mack finished second with a throw of 111-0.
“We push each other to do better,” Bannan said.
Bannan’s winning throw came on her sixth and final attempt. She was in second place behind Mack until that point.
“I had one more chance,” she said of her thoughts before her final attempt. “I got in the circle and throught, ‘This could be my winning throw.’ I really put everything into it.”
