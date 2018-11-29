Atlantic City High School senior track star Claudine Smith signed her national letter of to run for NCAA Division I Rutgers University on Thursday.
Smith, 17, won the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League, South Jersey and state Group IV titles in the 100 hurdles during last outdoor season.
She won the South Jersey and state Group IV championships during the indoor season. She also won the Eastern States Championship and finished fourth at the Meet of Champions.
She was a first-team Press All-Star both seasons.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.