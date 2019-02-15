Atlantic City High School’s Claudine Smith has had a knack for hurdles since joining the Vikings’ track and field team her freshman year.
Just three meets into her first season, she broke the school’s 55-meter hurdles record.
That same year, she was less than a tenth of a second shy of qualifying for the state championships in Toms River.
On Friday, Smith, now a senior, won the state title for the third year in a row.
“I’m really excited that I can repeat again,” Smith said. “After last week’s meet at sectionals, I knew I’d have to bring my A game.”
Last week, Smith said, Eastern Regional High School’s Jailya Ash nearly beat her, so she knew the event at states would be tough. Smith won Friday with a time of 8.13 seconds, with Ash right behind her at 8.34.
Also for the Vikings on Friday, Isiah Whaley ran in the boys 400, and Antwone Swavy ran the 55 dash.
Smith also competed in the girls 55 dash.
“I’m just ecstatic,” Atlantic City track coach Roy Wesley said of Smith’s win. “She’s been training hard each year.”
Smith said Wesley introduced her to hurdles. From there, her progression took off.
“I was really the only one that gravitated to it,” the senior said.
Next year, Smith will compete for NCAA Division I Rutgers University having signed with the Scarlet Knights in November.
For now, however, she has her eyes on Tuesday’s Eastern State Championships at the New York Armory, where she set her personal best and school record of 8.05 last year.
Smith, 17, won the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League, South Jersey and state Group IV titles in the 100 hurdles during last outdoor season.
