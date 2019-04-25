PHILADELPHIA — Brielle Smith’s time at the 125th annual Penn Relays Carnival came to a premature end Thursday afternoon.
The Oakcrest High School senior finished third in the javelin with a throw of 150 feet, 7-inches. Smith passed on her final throw because of a back injury.
“It was a rough day to say the least,” Smith said. “I’ve been nursing a back thing for a while, and it definitely showed up today.”
Skylar Ciccolini of Mifflin County High School in Pennsylvania easily defended her title. Ciccolini quickly took the drama out of the competition when she threw a meet record 184-2 on her first attempt.
“It’s just one meet, and it’s still pretty early in the season,” said Smith, who won the javelin at last spring's Meet of Champions. “I know what I can throw. I know where I can go, so I’m going to focus on that rather than dwelling on a rough day.”
Smith was somewhat disappointed with her performance because she had thrown a state record 168-6 to win the Woodbury Relays last Saturday. But despite that, finishing third at the Penn Relays is still an outstanding achievement.
“It’s definitely solid,” she said.
Smith’s effort highlighted an eventful day by Press-area athletes. The Millville girls excelled at the 4x100- and 4x400-meter relays, and Claudine Smith of Atlantic City competed in the triple jump.
The Penn Relays is one of the world’s best-known meets. It gives high school athletes a chance to compete in the same venue as world-class track and field stars. It’s akin to a high school football team playing a game before the Super Bowl. The event is more than a track and field meet. It’s called a carnival for a reason as the streets around the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field are jammed with fans and competitors. Nearly every local high school competes in 4x400- and 4x100-meter relay heats. The meet also features individual events.
Only seven Press-area individuals have won events. Only two Press-area relay teams — the 2007 Southern Regional girls distance medley team and the 2013 Pleasantville boys 4x800 team — have won prestigious Championship of America races.
The javelin is held near the University of Pennsylvania’s soccer field with the Center City section of Philadelphia in the background.
“It’s an amazing event,” Smith said. “I love being around competition. It’s competitive, and that’s my favorite place to be.”
In addition to Smith, Kira Parsons of Millville finished ninth in the javelin with a throw of 130-2.
Smith tweaked her back on her fourth throw. She passed on her sixth and final attempt on the advice of her coaches.
“It’s just my body telling me I need to rest," Smith said, "and I need to listen.”
In another Penn Relays field event, Claudine Smith finished eighth in the triple jump with a leap of 38-11. Ackelia Smith of Edwin Allen of Jamaica won with a jump of 42-8.75.
On the track, the Millville girls qualified for the 4x100 Northeast final to be run at 2:20 p.m. Friday.
The Thunderbolts foursome of Malea Broome, Bryanna Craig, Ciera Bowman, and Zaniah Bowman finished second in their heat in 48.42 seconds. Rusea’s of Jamaica won in 47.01. Millville’s time was the 28th fastest of the 612 teams that competed Thursday. It was the fastest 4x100 time by a Press-area team.
“That makes us feel for more confident,” Broome said of qualifying for the Northeast final. “It’s a big deal for us. We felt good.”
The Millville girls also turned in the Press-area’s best performance in the 4x400 relay.
The foursome of Broome, Raelynne Miller, Zaniah Bowman and Craig finished third in their heat in 3:56.75. Hydel of Jamaica won in 3:39.98.
Millville’s time ranked 33rd of the 608 teams that competed Thursday. Craig, a freshman, ran a 57.36 anchor leg.
Broome, senior, a relished running at the Penn Relays. She missed all of last season after undergoing surgery for a bowl obstruction.
“It was nerve wracking,” Broome said. “Coming back to Penn Relays is really anxious for me. You want to go all out.”
