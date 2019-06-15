Holy Spirit’s TJ Given and Oakcrest’s Brielle Smith were named winners of the Nichterlein-McCabe Old Grad Award during a June 3 luncheon at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point.
The awards go annually to the best senior male and female athletes in Atlantic County who have earned varsity letters in multiple sports. Nominees are recommended by their respective schools, and a committee of retired coaches, athletic directors and the Nichterlein-McCabe families select the top five from a scoring rubric.
Last year’s winners were Mainland’s Alyssa Aldridge and Hammonton’s GianCarlo Palmieri.
Smith was a Press All-Star in soccer and track and field during the 2018-19 school year. In the fall, she had 210 saves and 10 shutouts as the Falcons’ goalkeeper.
According to the senior, this award has been a goal since her freshman year.
“The last time Oakcrest had an Old Grad winner (Connie Capone) was 2013,” Smith said. “I saw that (Old Grad) plaque every day.
“I said, ‘I’m going to get that one day.’ Just to bring it back to my school is awesome.”
She ended her decorated high school track and field career with a second straight javelin win at the Meet of Champions last week. Earlier, she set a state record with a throw of 168-6. The senior will continue throwing at Stanford next year.
Given, who could not be reached for comment, finished his scholastic career as a Press All-Star in swimming and crew. He won the 50-yard freestyle in 20.71 at the Meet of Champions, and won the 50 and 100 freestyle at the Forde Cape-Atlantic League championships.
In crew, he and teammate Charlie Murray were among the best varsity doubles in the area and reached the semifinals at Stotesbury and the nationals.
The other girls finalists were Atlantic City’s Claudine Smith, Cedar Creek’s Alexis Marker, Holy Spirit’s Paige Sofield, and St. Joseph’s Geena Tartaglia. The other boys were Buena Regional’s Christopher Doughty, Egg Harbor Township’s Jordan Sweeney, Oakcrest’s Alec Rodriguez and Pleasantville’s Sahmir Jones.
The Old Grad Award was started more than 50 years ago by the late Ed Nichterlein, who was sports editor of The Press of Atlantic City, and continued by Joe and George McCabe.
The Press is no longer associated with the award or the voting committee.
