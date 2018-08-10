Bryanna Craig, of Millville, won the 14-year-old American Athletic Union (AAU) Junior Olympics Pentathlon gold medal July 28 at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.
Craig also won last year in the 13-year-old division.
“It definitely felt like I was more prepared,” Craig said.
“There was nothing for me to worry about as much this time besides the competitors. It was a far trip but we travel a lot. Last year I went to Texas and Michigan to compete as well.”
Craig took first place in the high jump (5 feet, 3 inches), fourth in the 800 meter (2 minutes, 23.58 seconds) and the 100 hurdles (15.74), sixth in the long jump (15-9) and seventh in the shot put (32-3).
Craig is coached by her father, Raffael Craig, who is the Millville High School outdoor girls track. Also a Millville graduate, he helped the Thunderbolts win back-to-back South Jersey Group IV championships in 1998-99. He also won the 1999 National Scholastic Indoor Pentathlon and earned a Big East Pentathlon title while competing at the University of Connecticut.
“Being a decathlete myself I tried to groom my kids toward that, Raffael Craig said. "Bryanna is consistently good at everything but never really great at one event and so we want to keep aiming for multi-events.”
In June, Bryanna was ninth in the heptathlon at the USA Track & Field Junior Outdoor Nationals. The closest competitor to Craig age-wise was a rising high school senior.
“That was a big deal for us,” Raffael said. “She was the only 8th grader there while everyone else was 17, 18, 19-years-old. It gave us a glimpse of what she can do and she has even gotten a lot better since then.”
Bryanna will attend Millville in September and join the track-and-field squad.
“I’m just excited for high school in general,” she said. “I’ve pictured myself at high school and I know all of the track runners on the team so I’m not too worried about being shy.”
Craig went on to say that she believes it’s a privilege that she’s coached by her dad.
“Not everyone gets to have a great coach like him. I’m happy I have him as a coach because he works me hard.”
Craig’s future goals include working up to the heptathlon which adds the 200 and javelin events, and also continue to train in order to attend the Olympics.
“She’s easy to work with now,” Raffael said. “We want to keep aiming for multi-events. With her at Millville, we want to get her acclimated to high school and how it works. She’s going to make her mark and go on to do something great at the Meet of Champions.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.