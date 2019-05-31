The South Jersey group championships saw five Cape-Atlantic League winners Friday.
At the Group II, III and Non-Public A championships at Central Regional High School, Oakcrest’s Brielle Smith and St. Augustine Prep’s Sincere Rhea won the girls Group II javelin and boys Non-Public A 400-meter dash, respectively.
Franklin High School hosted Groups I, IV and Non-Public B where Ahmad Brown (Holy Spirit) won the Non-Public B 400 dash. Lauren Princz (EHT) won the Group IV 100m dash and Holy Spirit won the 4x800 relay.
Groups II, III and Non-Public A
In the girls javelin, Smith had a winning throw of 151-5. Earlier this season, she set a new state record of 168-6. She will attend Stanford University on a full track and field scholarship next season.
St. Augustine’s Rhea won the 400 in 48.06 seconds. Known by many as the top-ranked 110-meter hurdler in the country, Rhea is looking to establish himself as one of the best overall sprinters as well.
“(This year), I’m sprinting more to show that I’m more than just a hurdler,” said Rhea, 18, of Millville. “All I could think about was that target on my back as the No. 1 seed (of the 400).”
Even with his already-decorated high school career, Rhea added that Friday’s win had a special feel to it.
“After the win, I was overcome with emotion,” Rhea said. “I stayed up basically all night just thinking about the race.”
Rhea, who will attend Penn State on a full track and field scholarship next season, will also compete in the 110 hurdles, 4x100 relay and the 200 Saturday.
Other South Jersey qualifiers for the Meet of Champions include Hammonton’s Nate Karl (boys Group III discus), St. Augustine’s True Robinson (boys NPA triple jump), Pleasantville’s Quentin Bundy (boys Group II 400), Pinelands Regional’s Elizabeth Makar (girls Group II shot put) and Bridgeton’s Taz’Mire Burton (boys Group III 400).
Groups I, IV and Non-Public B
Holy Spirit’s Ahmad Brown won the boys Non-Public B 400 dash (50.32), while Elijah Steward (Holy Spirit) finished third (51.73s).
Lauren Princz (EHT) won the Girls Group IV 100 dash (11.95s), a feat head coach Erika Vazquez is proud to see her accomplish.
“She’s worked really hard this season and she knew she had to run her race,” said Vazquez. “Her focus and determination really helped her out today and we are looking forward to seeing her compete and represent Egg Harbor Township.”
The Holy Spirit 4x800 relay team of Jack Cella, Diego Taggart, Brady Snyder and Matthew Keidat won with a time of 8:41.88.
Thirty-six individuals and 24 relays will advance to the Meet of Champions that will be held June 8 at Northern Burlington County Regional H.S. in Columbus.
In individual events, the top three finishers in each event will automatically advance, and 18 wild cards will be selected based on the top nine next-best performances from each group location (Grous I, IV, Non-Public B and Group II, III, Non-Public A) that haven’t qualified already by place.
In relays, the top two teams will automatically advance, and 12 wild cards will be selected based on the top six next-best performances from each group location.
Other notable performances included Isaiah Whaley (Atlantic City) finishing second in the Group 4 400m dash (48.36).
De-Quawn Johnson Jr. and Devin Lee, both from Holy Spirit, took second and third respectively in the boys Non-Public B 100m dash.
Johnson Jr. finished in 11.28 and Lee clocked an 11.52.
Bryanna Craig (Millville) finished third (56.00) in the girls Group IV 400 dash. Kira Parsons (Millville) finished second in the girls Group IV javelin throw (134-00).
Isabella DelGesso (Buena) finished third in the girls Group I shot put (35-09.00).
Julia Bannan (Holy Spirit) finished third in the Girls Non-Public B shot put (34-04.00).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.