The second day of the Group II, III and Non-Public A track and field championships at Central Regional High School saw two local athletes win state titles Saturday.
St. Augustine Prep’s Sincere Rhea won the boys Non-Public A 110-meter hurdles in 13.93 seconds. The 18-year-old also finished second in the 200, qualifying for his third individual event at the Meet of Champions at Northern Burlington County Regional on Saturday. He won the 400 on Friday.
Barnegat freshman Madison Cappuccio won the girls Group II high jump with a career-best 5 feet, 6 inches to earn her automatic bid to the MOC.
Despite taking part in such a big meet, Cappuccio’s main concern was staying composed enough for a career performance.
“I just focused on being the best that I could be,” Cappuccio said.
The 15-year-old first started jumping after a coach noticed her 5-8 frame in middle school.
“It all started in eighth grade,” said Cappuccio, 15, of Barnegat. “The (track) coach said, ‘Hey, you’re tall. You should high jump.”
Cappuccio started getting the hang of it right away. She added that her background of competitive cheerleading made the transition smoother because she’s used to throwing her body into the air.
Now, she’s looking ahead to the MOC.
“I’m ready to work hard in practice to do better and jump higher,” Cappuccio said.
Thirty-six individuals and 24 relays will advance to the Meet of Champions on Saturday at Northern Burlington County Regional H.S. in Columbus.
In individual events, the top three finishers in each event will automatically advance, and 18 wild cards will be selected based on the top nine next best performances from each group location (Group I, IV, Non-Public B and Group II, III, Non-Public A) that haven’t qualified already by place.
In relays, the top two teams will automatically advance, and 12 wild cards will be selected based on the top six next best performances from each group location.
Other athletes punched their tickets to the MOC as well. Gabriel Moronta (Pleasantville) finished second in the boys Group II 800 (1:55.94). Madison Horahan (Lacey Township) finished third in the girls Group III discus (114-4). Shaunajah Davis-Roberts (Oakcrest) finished second in the girls Group II 200 (25.24).
