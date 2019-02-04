The Egg Harbor Township boys and Millville girls high school indoor track and field teams won titles Saturday at the South Jersey Group IV championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River.
The Group I meet was also held.
Local athletes also won individual championships. Atlantic City’s Claudine Smith won the girls 55-meter hurdles in a meet-record 8.09.
The time broke Smith’s 2018 meet mark of 8.17.
Lauren Princz of EHT won the 55 dash in 7.16, beating Jailyn Ash of Eastern Regional by 0.01. Southern Regional’s Maria Mezzo won the pole vault by 6 inches with a height of 10 feet, 6 inches.
The EHT boys team won the team championship for the second year in a row and the sixth time overall. Coach Ryan Smith said the Eagles’ six indoor titles ties them for third place in team wins for all groups in state history.
The EHT boys scored 47 points to top 15 other teams and got individual wins from Trey Henry (55-meter dash), Anthony Vazquez (55 hurdles), Mubeen Momodu (high jump) and Joshua Cohen (pole vault).
The Millville girls team didn’t have an individual wins but made the top six in each of the 10 events and dominated the scoring with 60 points. Rancocas Valley Regional was second with 36. The Thunderbolts had three top-six finishers in the high jump. There were also 15 other girls teams.
The top six finishers in each event qualify for the state Group IV indoor meet Feb. 15 at the Bennett Center.
Henry won the boys 55 dash final by 0.07 seconds over second-place Johnell Orama of Millville. Vazquez took the 55 hurdles in 7.81, beating second-place Orion Joyner of Kingsway Regional by 0.12 seconds.
Momodu’s winning jump was 6-2, 2 inches better than second-place Jordon Floyd of Rancocas Valley. Cohen had a pole vault height of 14-1, and Vineland’s William Ramos was second (13-0).
“Winning four of 10 events is pretty big,” Smith said. “We’re very happy with the group we have. They came through so well. They joke around and have fun playing the sport.
“Anthony started us off in the hurdles, and Josh came through with a school record in the pole vault. Mubeen came through with a big surprise in the high jump, we were not expecting it. Trey commanded the whole race in the 55. He came in as the second seed and he led from the beginning. It was a great confidence builder.”
Millville’s Daniel Fenton won the 400 in 50.30 seconds, beating Atlantic City’s Isaiah Whaley by 0.19 seconds.
The Millville girls 4x400 relay team of Brionah Patterson, Bryanna Craig, Raelynn Miller and Zaniah Bowman finished second in 4:05.80. Rancocas Valley won the race in 4:04.13. Tereana Parker was second for the Thunderbolts in the shot put (37-1.75).
Millville also got third-place finishes from Craig (400 meters), Miller (1,600), Leah Ellis (55 hurdles), Kenny’a Dunns (high jump) and Malayshia Andrews (pole vault).
“It was an outstanding performance all the way around,” said Millville girls coach Raffael Craig, Bryanna’s father. “We missed it by 11 points last year, but the team really bought in this year. We have some good freshmen this year too. Having three girls make top six in the high jump was great, because that helps to push you along.
“We did well in all the events. Our depth really showed in the meet and everyone can feel they were a part of it. Everone worked so hard, and it was a great team accomplishment.”
Boys Group IV
Team scores: 1. Egg Harbor Township 47; 7. Vineland 19.5; 8. Millville 18; 9. Southern Regional 17; 10. Atlantic City 14.
55: Trey Henry, EHT 6.62; 2. Johnell Orama, MIL 6:69; 3. Antwone Swaby, AC 6.71; 8. Sylis Raiford, AC 6.86. 400: 1. Daniel Fenton, MIL 50.36; 2. Isaiah Whaley, AC 50.55. 800: 6. Gobi Thurairajah, EHT 2:01.83. 1,600: 4. Jackson Braddock, SR 4:27.97; 7. Thurairajah, EHT 4:32.48. 55 hurdles: 1. Anthony Vazquez, EHT 7.81; 4. David Springstead, SR 8.03; 5. Quajon Kinsey, VIN 8.06. 4x400 relay: 2. VIN 3:30.82; 5. EHT 3:34.16. high jump: 1 Mubeen Momodu, EHT 6-2; 4. Springstead, SR 6-06. William Ramos, VIN 5-10; 8. Fenton, MIL 5-8. pole vault: 1. Joshua Cohen, EHT 14-1; 2. William Ramos, VIN 13-0; 4. Ryan Lagroteria, EHT 12-6; 5. Springstead, SR 12-6. shot put: 5. Liam Anderson, SSR 49-8.75; 6. Joe Guglielmo, SR 47-8.75.
Girls Group IV
Team scores: 1. Millville 60; 5. Southern Regional 29.33; 10. Egg Harbor Township 12.33; 12. Atlantic City 11; 13. ACIT 6; 15 (tie)
55: Lauren Princz, EHT 7.16; 3. Joslynn Whaley, ACIT 7.45; 4. Malea Broome, MIL 7.47; 6 Claudine Smith, AC 7.51. 400: 3. Bryanna Craig, MIL 59.11; 6. Brionah Patterson, MIL 59.92; 8. Anne Rutledge, EHT 1:00.75. 800: 2. Karagan Bulger, SR 2:20.58; 4. Raelynn Miller, MIL 2:21.13. 1,600: 3. Miller, MIL 5:16.91; 6. Rachel Short, SR 5:20.28. 3,200: 6. Miller, MIL 11:47.03; 7. Gianna Citarella, SR 12:01.69; 8. Jaelyn D’Amelio, SR 12:05.58. 55 hurdles: 1. Smith, AC 8.09; 3. Leah Ellis, MIL 8.46; 5. Malea Broome, MIL 8.54. 4x400 relay: 2. MIL 4:05.80; 4. SR 4:06.29; 8. EHT 4:14.08. high jump: 3. Kenny’a Dunns, MIL 5-0; 5. Ellis, MIL 5-0; 6. Craig, MIL 4-10; 7. Bailey Hradek, SR 4-10. pole vault: 3. Malayshia Andrews, MIL 8-6; 4. Heyley Duncan, EHT 8-0; 5. Ali English, SR 8-0. shot put: 2. Tereana Parker, MIL 37-1.75; 4. Lauren Bakker, SR 34-9.5; 5. Maya Terry, VIN 34-8.5; 7. Cianna Edzil, MIL 33-11.5.
Boys Group I
Team scores: 10. Buena Regional 15; 12. Wildwood 12.
400: 6. Trevor Greene, BR 53.55; 7. Maurice Davis, BR 54.20. 800: 3. Leo Zaccaria, W 2:05.21. 1,600: 3. Zaccaria, W 4:33.45. 55 hurdles: 3. Dashaun Sykes, BR 8.20. 4x400 relay: 2. BR 3:38.27.
Girls Group 1
Team scores: 7. Buena Regional 12.
400: 5. Chaunice Murphy, BR 1:02.27. 800: 7. Mannetta McAvaddy, BR 2:35.99. 55 hurdles: 3. Jylan Bragg, BR 9.24. 4x400 relay: 4. BR 4:27.84.
