Championship season for South Jersey high school track and field kicked off Thursday with the Atlantic County Championships at Buena Regional.
Egg Harbor Township’s girls team ran away with the team title. Mainland Regional, last year's champions, was second.
Lauren Princz, an EHT sophomore, said the team was confident from the very beginning.
“We’re feeling great,” said Princz, 16, of Egg Harbor Township. “Everybody’s been working hard for months now, and we’re just excited.”
Princz earned 10 points for her team with a 100-meter dash win in 12.50 seconds, and helped them pick up another 10 when she won the 4x100 relay with Gabriel Germann, Jadyn Laramore and Mariah Stephens in 48.42. She ended her day with a 200-meter win in 25.33.
The EHT boys won the team title for the second year in a row, posting a 116 team score. Oakcrest was second (76.33).
Mubeen Momodu had wins in the triple jump (44-02.75) and high jump (5-10) for the Eagles. Gobi Thurairajah took home gold in the boys 1,600 (4:26.93).
Other winners included Cedar Creek junior Malachi Melton, who became the county’s 100-meter champion in 11.27.
“(Winning) felt great,” the 17-year-old from Mays Landing said.
“I was looking forward to racing (Pleasantville senior) Sahmir Jones because he’s always pushing me. But he wasn’t there today, so I had an advantage.”
This year was also the final county championship meet for several Press All-Stars.
Atlantic City’s Claudine Smith won the triple jump (38-06) and 100 hurdles (14.49) in her last trip to Buena.
For the 17-year-old senior, the event will always hold a special place in her heart.
“(Being at my final county meet) is surreal,” said Smith, who will compete for NCAA Division I Rutgers University next year. “I love this meet. I’ve progressed through it throughout my years.”
St. Augustine Prep senior Sincere Rhea also put on a great performance in his county sendoff. The 2019 Press Indoor Track Athlete of the Year won the 110 hurdles in 14.16.
He used the event to help prepare for the next level and work on his technique.
“I’m trying a new approach: Seven steps (between hurdles) instead of eight to try to get me ready for the big leagues next year,” said Rhea, 18, of Millville. “It’s been working out pretty good for me.”
Next season, he’ll attend Penn State on a full track and field scholarship.
Rhea, like Smith, was in awe by how his high school career has flown by.
“It feels like last year, I was a freshman,” Rhea said. “But it’s done, it’s over. So I’m just trying to soak in all in.”
Oakcrest’s Brielle Smith, who will compete at Stanford next year, also left counties with a win. She took home gold in javelin with a throw of 146-01.
Next up is the Cape-Atlantic League Championships on Thursday at Bridgeton High School. The South Jersey Championships are held May 24 and 25.
