The Egg Harbor Township and Oakcrest high school boys track and field teams gave strong overall performances to defend their team titles at the 76th annual Bridgeton Relays on Saturday at Bridgeton High School.
EHT won five events and captured the Large Schools Division team championship for the second straight year. Oakcrest had three first-place finishes and five second places to win its third straight Small Schools team title.
Pleasantville senior Quentin Bundy took part in all four of his team’s winning relays and was named Track Athlete of the Meet. The Greyhounds finished second in team scoring in the Small Schools Division.
Egg Harbor Township scored 102 points to win its division. Millville was second with 73 points and Vineland third with 57. The Eagles won the 4x100-meter relay, the sprint medley, the distance medley, the 4x110 shuttle hurdles and the high jump relay.
“We had a great amount of first places and a lot of seconds and third,” EHT coach Ryan Smith said. “Anytime you score 102 points, you’ve had a good day. It was a great team effort from everybody. It was really nice to see our guys improve the relay times going into next week’s Woodbury Relays. Every guy in the distance medley had a personal best, and their time (10 minutes, 47.55 seconds) was the fifth (best) in school history.”
1 of 48
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Vineland's Otis Harold, left, Deandre Tull-Kennedy and Robert Miller celebrate their team victory in a 4 X 400 relay race during the Bridgeton Relays on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Pleasantville's Quentin Bundy, center, is hugged by teammate Irvin Marabel after receiving the Track Athlete of the Meet trophy at the Bridgeton Relays on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Egg Harbor Township's Gobi Thurairajah finishes first in the last leg of a sprint relay during the Bridgeton Relays on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Oakcrest's Tavion Gray competes in the high jump during the Bridgeton Relays on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Egg Harbor Township's William Spence competes in the 110 hurdles during the Bridgeton Relays on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Egg Harbor Township's William Spence competes in the 110 hurdles during the Bridgeton Relays on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Oakcrest's Franklin Sayers throws the discus during the Bridgeton Relays on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Oakcrest's Carlos Lescano throws the javelin during the Bridgeton Relays on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Millville's Daniel Fenton clears a hurdle in a 2 X 400 race during the Bridgeton Relays on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Runners take off for a sprint relay race during the Bridgeton Relays on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Vineland's Otis Harold, left, Deandre Tull-Kennedy and Robert Miller celebrate their team victory in a 4 X 400 relay race during the Bridgeton Relays on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Pleasantville's Quentin Bundy, center, is hugged by teammate Irvin Marabel after receiving the Track Athlete of the Meet trophy at the Bridgeton Relays on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Oakcrest's Angel Casanova long jumps 19 ft., 9.5 in. during the Bridgeton Relays on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
The EHT 4x100 relay team of Anthony Vazquez, Ahmad Brock, Luis Rivera-Turell and Trey Henry won in 43.6. The sprint medley foursome of Will Spence, Henry, Brock and Gobi Thurairajah was first.
The winning distance medley team consisted of Luke Barnes, Mike Mirville, Aidan Winkler and Thurairajah. The shuttle hurdles team of Marcus Wood, Justin Chung, Spence and Vazquez won in 1:03.09. In the high jump relay, Mubeen Momodu’s height of 6 feet, 0 inches was the best, and he combined with Vazquez to win the relay.
Oakcrest finished in the top six in all 15 events, and finished in the top three in all but three.
“We were consistent, and I’m very pleased with how we did,” Oakcrest coach Les Petty said. “We put a team out in every event that was able to contend, and that was very strong for us. It’s great to win it. We’re having a really good start to the season.”
Oakcrest’s Myles Carter and Josh Weber combined to win the Small Schools pole vault relay with a height of 23-6. Carter had the best height in the division, 12-6.
Shawn Bumpass and Trey Sayer teamed for the Falcons to win the discus relay with a total of 267-2. Bumpass had the division’s best throw, 146-2. The Oakcrest 4x800 team of Mark Rodriguez, Leonard Bustos, Kyle Hartman and Jaymar Barrow won in 8 minutes, 27.02 seconds.
Pleasantville’s Bundy, Keon Henry, Sahmir Jones and Gabriel Moronta won the Small Schools sprint medley in 3:35. The team of Henry, Bundy, Jalen Freeman and Jones took 4x100 in 43.1. Bundy, Moronta, Freeman and Jones were first in the 4x400 in 3:24. Bundy (the winner of the 400 hurdles in 46.1) combined with Moronta for a relay time of 1:54.2 in the relay.
“Quentin, Gabriel and Sahmir didn’t sit down all day, and I had to make sure they stayed hydrated,” Pleasantville boys coach Alan Laws said. “We did really well on the track. We did OK in the field events, but we didn’t enter anyone in the high jump and the triple jump.
“Quentin is a lifeguard in the summer, and he worked hard in cross country. The work he put in is paying off for him.”
Bundy has been accepted to Monmouth and Rhode Island but not made a college commitment yet.
“I appreciate this (the Track Athlete of the Meet Award) at lot,” said Bundy, an 18-year-old Pleasantville resident. “It feels great to win it, but it’s a piece of the puzzle. I usually focus on one event at a time. The enduance was all there. The 400 hurdles was the first event, and I felt fresh. Winning it felt good.”
