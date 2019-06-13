Mubeeen Momodu could have easily given up on his track and field career.
The Egg Harbor Township High School senior fractured his right tibia and detached his patellar tendon high jumping during his freshman outdoor season. He underwent surgery at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and was practically bedridden until August of that year. He barely competed as a sophomore.
“It was honestly the most pain and longest process of anything I had to go through in my life,” he said. “My parents said they would understand if I wanted to stop doing track. But I’ve always had a goal that whatever I start, I finish.”
This spring, Momodu established himself as one of South Jersey’s top jumpers. He holds the Cape-Atlantic League record in the triple jump at 48 feet, 1.5 inches. His personal best high jump is 6-2.
Momodu won the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group IV high jump titles and was the Atlantic County and CAL triple jump champion. Momodu’s efforts helped the Eagles win the South Jersey Group IV team championship.
“I wasn’t going to let an injury stop me from being the best I could be in the sport,” he said.
Momodu will attend Harvard University. He has a 106.97 average at EHT.
He is the middle child of Inua and Lami Momodu’s four children. Momodu has an older brother Mubarak, 21, and 13-year-old twin sisters Munal and Manal.
In a telephone interview Wednesday, Momodu discussed several topics, including his Harvard future.
On the feeling of clearing the high jump bar
The high jump was the hardest jump for me to learn, personally. When you start, you’re afraid you’re going to hit your neck or break your leg jumping up. I don’t know how to explain it. You’re up in the air, taking in your surroundings. Your up in the air for longer than you think and the next thing you know you’re on the mat.
On being the middle child
At first, I felt like I was being left out of a lot of stuff. But I quickly realized that was just in my mind. Recently, we’ve all bonded really well — my siblings and I. We’ve become really close, and it’s really great.
On his first name
My first name means manifestation (in Arabic). My parents were like, ‘I’m going to manifest into something great.’ That’s where my first name comes from.
On what he does to relax
If I’ not studying or jumping, I try to take a nap or go on Netflix and just ease myself from the everyday struggles.
On attending Harvard
It was a dream of mine come true. I can remember being 5 years old, and my parents asking me what college I wanted to go to. I never said (Harvard), because I felt if I was to say it, people would laugh at me. Getting into Harvard was such a surreal experience.
On what he plans to study
I want to study pre-medicine, so I can try being a neurosurgeon in the future. My grandfather (Umoru Momodu) was diagnosed with a brain tumor. He’s doing fine now, but that led me into medicine. I did research on my own, and I quickly fell in love with the topic.
On his track and field future
I’m leaning toward leaving jumping behind, just because there’s so much studying. But you never know, I might walk on and see what it’s like.Q&A
Who’s your favorite athlete and why?
Mutaz Essa Barshim — He’s a high jumper and one of the world’s best. He’s passionate about the high jump.
What is the last show you binge watched?
‘All American’
Favorite food to order when out to eat
Buffalo chicken pizza
What was the last book you read?
‘Macbeth’
