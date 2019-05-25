The Mainland Regional boys team turned in a string of key performances during the South Jersey Group III track and field championships at Delsea Regional High School on Saturday.
Devin Anderson, who on Friday won the 100- and 400-meter dashes for his first sectional titles, won the 200 dash in 22.20 seconds.
The Mainland boys finished second overall in the two-day meet behind Deptford. Hammonton was third, followed by Ocean City and Absegami.
The Ocean City girls also turned in a great day, finishing third overall in Group III.
The top six finishers in each event in each group, plus wild cards, during the two-day meet qualified for the state group championships next weekend.
Group II schools also competed at Delsea on Friday and Saturday.
Mustangs coach Steve Sokalski said he was proud of his group’s performances Saturday, and especially of Anderson, who had an injury setback this year.
“Devin tweaked his hamstring back in March, so we were cautious with him for a while,” Sokalski said. “He kept himself healthy after practices, and by the end of the season, he was able to let loose. He went at it this weekend and earned those wins.”
Another key victory for the Mustangs was a clean sweep of the podium in the 3,200.
Kevin Antczak took first (9 minutes, 22.76 seconds), while Mikin Patel (9:49.59) and Kevin’s brother, Kyle Antczak (9:51.41) took second and third place, respectively.
“The distance guys really put in work this season,” said Sokalski. “I always expect to get points out of those guys, and they ran a great race.”
In the girls Group III meet, Ocean City’s Casey McLees won the 3,200 (11:40.94).
The Red Raiders’ 4x400 relay team of Grace Burke, Maggie Halbruner, Megan Gereaghty and Erin Hanlon finished second (4:06.72).
Ocean City’s 4x100 relay team of Gereaghty, Aila Troxel, Mackenzie Matura and Sophia Gresham finished third (51.34).
Winslow Township won the girls title, followed by Timber Creek and the Red Raiders.
Other notable performaces:
Gabriel Moronta (Pleasantville) won the Group II 800 run (1:55.79).
Keishaun Joga (Absegami) won the Group III 800 run (1:57.48).
Bridgeton finished first in the 4x400 relay (3:22.92) and second in the 4x100 relay (42.89).
