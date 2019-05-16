Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Egg Harbor Township’s Trey Henry, left, and Cedar Creek’s Malachi Melton compete in the second heat of the 100-meter dash at the Cape-Atlantic League Championships in Bridgeton on Thursday. Melton won the event in 10.96 seconds, and Henry was second in 11.12
Egg Harbor Township’s Trey Henry, left, and Cedar Creek’s Malachi Melton compete in the second heat of the 100-meter dash at the Cape-Atlantic League Championships in Bridgeton on Thursday. Melton won the event in 10.96 seconds, and Henry was second in 11.12
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Samar Love, right, of Bridgeton, and DaShaun Sykes, of Buena Regional, compete in the first heat of the 100-meter dash at the Cape-Atlantic League Championships in Bridgeton on Thursday.
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship. Pleasantville hurdler came in first during the 2nd heat of the 400 Int Hurdles.
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship. Atlantic City's Claudine Smith comes in first for the 3rd heat of the 100m hurdles.
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship. Absegami Diamond McLaughlin comes in first in the 2nd heat of the 400m dash.
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship. Ava Broux comes in first for Mainland Regional in the 2nd heat of the 100m hurdles.
Egg Harbor Township’s Trey Henry, left, and Cedar Creek’s Malachi Melton compete in the second heat of the 100-meter dash at the Cape-Atlantic League Championships in Bridgeton on Thursday. Melton won the event in 10.96 seconds, and Henry was second in 11.12
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship. Millville runner Ebenezer Edzii during the 1st heat of the 110 hurdles.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship. Samar Love of Bridgeton in the first heat of the 100m dash.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship. Pleasantville hurdler came in first during the 2nd heat of the 400 Int Hurdles.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship. Gabriel Moronta running for Pleasantville in the 800m.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship. MAlachi Melton of Cedar Creek during the 100m dash.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship. Atlantic City's Claudine Smith comes in first for the 3rd heat of the 100m hurdles.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship. OCHS Sophomore Stephanie Carey, 16, clears 4'8" on the high jump.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship. Absegami Diamond McLaughlin comes in first in the 2nd heat of the 400m dash.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship. Ava Broux comes in first for Mainland Regional in the 2nd heat of the 100m hurdles.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship. ACHS Isaiah Whaley comes in first for the 400m dash.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship. Trey Henry of EHTHS and MAlachi Melton of Cedar Creek during the 100m dash.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Samar Love, right, of Bridgeton, and DaShaun Sykes, of Buena Regional, compete in the first heat of the 100-meter dash at the Cape-Atlantic League Championships in Bridgeton on Thursday.
Egg Harbor Township’s Trey Henry, left, and Cedar Creek’s Malachi Melton compete in the second heat of the 100-meter dash at the Cape-Atlantic League Championships in Bridgeton on Thursday. Melton won the event in 10.96 seconds, and Henry was second in 11.12
Runners at the Cape-Atlantic League Championships held at Bridgeton High School on Thursday took the opportunity to sharpen their technique ahead of the sectional championships next week.
Cedar Creek senior Malachi Melton, fresh off his 100 win at the Atlantic County Championships in Buena Vista Township last week, took home another gold in Bridgeton with a time of 10.96 seconds.
Melton, 17, of Mays Landing, said his drive phase has been a major point of emphasis in the last week of preparation.
“One of my weaknesses is my drive phase,” Melton said. “So I’m going to get that better, and from that, just perfect my craft.”
Right behind Melton was Egg Harbor Township senior Trey Henry, who finished at 11.12. He echoed the same sentiments.
“The drive phase will get you started in a race,” said Henry, 18, of EHT. “And then it’ll get you into your transition to full velocity and just cruising through the race.
“It is the most important part of a race.”
Though the thought of “cruising” in a race that short may sound confusing, relaxation is another major part of it.
According to Bridgeton senior Shamar Love, staying relaxed and sticking to a strong running form is as crucial as raw speed alone.
“I run too strong,” Love said of his third-place finish (11.16) in the CAL final.
“I need to calm down when I run.”
Love will go into sectionals with a chip on his shoulder. He sustained a groin injury during the indoor season, resulting in a dip in his times.
On Thursday, he was placed in the first heat of the 100, which is often seen as the “slower” heat to the second.
“I felt like I shouldn’t have been in the first heat,” said Love, 18, of Bridgeton. “I got to go get it next week.
“I got to fix my form, and once I fix my form, my time is going to drop a lot.”
Sectionals take place May 24-25. Groups I and IV will compete at Washington Township High School, and Groups II and III at Delsea Regional in Franklin Township. The Non-Public A and B championships will be held at Donovan Catholic in Toms River.
