BRIDGETON — Ask a sprinter what the most important part of a race is, and almost all of them will say the same thing.

“The drive phase,” which is the very beginning of a 100-meter dash when racers explode off the starting blocks and transition to a full stride, can make a world of difference in the outcome.

Runners at the Cape-Atlantic League Championships held at Bridgeton High School on Thursday took the opportunity to sharpen their technique ahead of the sectional championships next week.

Cedar Creek senior Malachi Melton, fresh off his 100 win at the Atlantic County Championships in Buena Vista Township last week, took home another gold in Bridgeton with a time of 10.96 seconds.

Melton, 17, of Mays Landing, said his drive phase has been a major point of emphasis in the last week of preparation.

“One of my weaknesses is my drive phase,” Melton said. “So I’m going to get that better, and from that, just perfect my craft.”

Right behind Melton was Egg Harbor Township senior Trey Henry, who finished at 11.12. He echoed the same sentiments.

“The drive phase will get you started in a race,” said Henry, 18, of EHT. “And then it’ll get you into your transition to full velocity and just cruising through the race.

“It is the most important part of a race.”

Though the thought of “cruising” in a race that short may sound confusing, relaxation is another major part of it.

According to Bridgeton senior Shamar Love, staying relaxed and sticking to a strong running form is as crucial as raw speed alone.

“I run too strong,” Love said of his third-place finish (11.16) in the CAL final.

“I need to calm down when I run.”

Love will go into sectionals with a chip on his shoulder. He sustained a groin injury during the indoor season, resulting in a dip in his times.

On Thursday, he was placed in the first heat of the 100, which is often seen as the “slower” heat to the second.

“I felt like I shouldn’t have been in the first heat,” said Love, 18, of Bridgeton. “I got to go get it next week.

“I got to fix my form, and once I fix my form, my time is going to drop a lot.”

Sectionals take place May 24-25. Groups I and IV will compete at Washington Township High School, and Groups II and III at Delsea Regional in Franklin Township. The Non-Public A and B championships will be held at Donovan Catholic in Toms River.

Contact: 609-272-7210 AAustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

