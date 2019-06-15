Bryanna Craig accomplished her goal and a whole lot more Saturday.
The Millville High School freshman won the heptathlon at the New Balance High School National Championships with a national freshman record of 4,958 points.
“I’m really happy and proud of myself,” Craig, 15, said in a phone interview after her victory in the two-day event.
Craig’s goal was to set the national freshman record. The victory was an added bonus. She broke the mark of 4,934 points set by Tyra Gittens of Tennessee in 2014.
“For her age, she’s the best that’s ever done this event,” said Raffael Craig, who is Bryanna’s dad and the Millville coach. “Multievents (such as the heptathlon) are usually for seasoned veterans. For her to handle juggling the seven events and constantly show poise at her age (is amazing).”
The New Balance meet in Greensboro, North Carolina, featured many of the nation’s top athletes. The heptathlon consists of seven events — the 100-meter hurdles; the high jump; shot put; 200 dash; long jump; javelin and 800 run. Craig finished in the top-five in four of the seven events.
The competition turned in her favor during the javelin. She won that event with a season-best throw of 114 feet, 4 inches. That win vaulted her from seventh to first on the overall competition. Craig’s best throw this spring before Saturday was 103-11.75.
“I didn’t think I was going to throw that far,” she said.
Craig clinched the victory by running a personal-best 2 minutes, 21.44 seconds to finish second in the 800.
“I just went for it,” she said.
Craig outscored second-place Brianna Smith of Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, by 147 points.
The Craigs had focused on breaking the national freshman record all season.
“It’s surreal,” Raffael said. “I could say it was a surprise, but it wasn’t. The freshman national record was on our goals for this year.”
Saturday’s win capped a remarkable season for Craig.
She won the state Group IV high jump championship and excelled in the 400 dash, long jump and other events. Her efforts helped Millville win the South Jersey Group IV team championship and share the state Group IV title with Rancocas Valley.
Craig found her Saturday win somewhat overwhelming. A case can be made she’s one of the nation’s top high school track and field athletes.
“I haven’t thought of that,” she said. “Now, that it’s brought up, it’s pretty surprising, exciting and shocking. I actually don’t have words to address it.”
Craig’s performance
100 hurdles: 7th in 14.65 seconds
High jump: 5th with a leap of 5-5
Shot put: 17th with a put of 28-0.25
200 dash: 4th in 25.71 seconds
Long jump: 10th with a leap of 17-5.25
Javelin: 1st with a throw of 114-4
800 run: 2nd in 2:21.44
