The Millville High School girls and boys track and field teams both won team titles at the annual Cumberland County Track and Field Championships at Vineland High School on Thursday.
The Thunderbolts girls team won every event and dominated with 238 points to win the county title for the 13th year in a row. Vineland finished second with 54 points. Bridgeton was third with 19 and Cumberland Regional had 16 for fourth.
The Millville boys team won with 139 points, and Vineland was second with 86. Cumberland was third with 60 and Bridgeton placed fourth with 42.
Millville freshman Bryanna Craig set a County Meet record in the girls 400-meter hurdles in 1 minute, 3.76 seconds. She also tied the county record in the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 4 inches. Craig also won the 100 hurdles in 15.42.
Millville senior Malea Broome also won three events, the 100 meters in 12.54, the 400 in 59.97, and the 200 in 25.81. Raelynn Miller added victories in the 800 and the 3,200.
The Millville girls team, the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference champion at 8-0, swept the top three places in seven events.
“The girls did really well,” said Millville girls coach Raffael Craig, Bryanna’s father. “The coaching staff got them ready, and the girls had no trouble getting pumped because they were competing in front of their families and friends. We’re getting them ready for the sectionals. A lot of our success can be attributed to the girls behind the winners. We swept a lot of events. You could take first places and still lose a meet.
Millville senior Danny Fenton won the boys 400 hurdles in 55.53, the 400 in 49.46 and the 200 in 22.60 to lead the Thunderbolts. Fenton will run for Monmouth University next year.
Johnell Orama took the 100 for Millville, Ebenezer Edzil took the triple jump, Randy Butler was first in the discus and Dominick Farkas won the shot put.
“Our kids did really well,” Millville boys track and field coach Dennis Thomas said. “Danny had a huge day for us. Before we went out I gave a little motivational speech about what it takes to be a champion, and the guys went out and executed.”
Cumberland’s Miguel Vera won the 1,600 and the 3,200.
Boys results
100—1. Johnell Orama M 11.26; 2. Taz’Mire Burton B 11.29; 3. Shamar Love B 11.45; 200—1. Daniel Fenton M 22.60; 2. Burton B 22.73; 3. Orama M 22.85; 400—1. Fenton M 49.46; 2. Burton B 49.57; 3. Ty Allen Williams B 52.20; 800—1. Damien Grooms C 2:03.14; 2. Jermaine Kent C 2:03.56; 3. Zaon Bryant M 2:06.19; 1,600—1. Miguel Vera C 4:40.10; 2. Galileo Wang C 4:46.54; 3. Nick Schwegel M 4:54.28; 3,200—1. Vera C 10:36.29; 2. Zachary Asselta M 10:40.02; 3. Wang C 10:53.07; 110 hurdles—1. Tamant Maceia V 14.81; 2. Cartier Gray M 15.24; 3. Ebenezer Edzii M 15.42; 400 hurdles—1. Fenton M 55.53; 2. Williams B 57.77; 3. Edzii M 58.22. 4x400 relay—1. B (Burton, Shamar Love, Edward Jamison, Williams) 3:25.72; 2. V 3:27.82; 3. M 3:31.91; high jump—1. Maceia V 6-0; 2. Gray M 5-10; 3. Solomon Deshields M 5-8; long jump—1. Nahzir Broome V 21-11.75; 2. Deshields M 21-5.75; 3. Quajon Kinsey V 20-9.25; triple jump—1. Edzii M 44-1; 2. Maceia V 41-11.25; 3. Randy Butler M 40.2.75; shot put—1. Dominick Farkas M 42-2.5; 2. Sa’mer File M 37-5.75; 3. Donaven Loatmen C 37-5.5; javelin—1. Javier Santana V 143-6; 2. Michael Farmer M 142-8; 3. Michael Knott M 139-11; discus—1. Butler M 127-9; 2. Santana V 124-9; 3. Johnnie Wilson C 104-7; pole vault—1. Blaise Jones V 11-0; 2. Darine Hernandez C 10-6; 3. Gabriel Roman V 10-0.
Girls results
100— 1. Malea Broome M 12.54; 2. Zaniah Bowman M 12.77; 3. Ja’Nasia Febry M 12.97. 200— 1. Malea Broome M 25.81; 2. Zaniah Bowman M 26.42; 3. Ciera Bowman M 26.69. 400— 1. Malea Broome M 59.97; 2. Tamira Lopez V 1:00.66; 3. Ja’Nasia Febry M 1:02.00. 800— 1. Raelynne Miller M 2:26.89; 2. Jahnay Farnville M 2:30.38; 3. Tanyha Smith M 2:37.30. 1,600— 1. Tanyha Smith M 6:01.93; 2. Cassidy Blough M 6:07.73; 3. Kimberly Zarate V 6:09.86. 3,200— 1. Raelynne Miller M 13:23.71; 2. Cassidy Blough M 13:39.96; 3. Diana Gomez B 13:53.17. 100 hurdles— 1. Bryanna Craig M 15.42; 2. Briona Patterson M 15.82; 3. Leah Ellis M 16.40. 400 hurdles— 1. Bryanna Craig M 1:03.76; 2. Tamira Lopez V 1:06.46; 3. Sonialys Badillo V 1:07.19. 4x400 relay— 1. M (Brionah Patterson, Raelynne Miller, Tanasia Stevenson, Ciera Bowman) 4:07.46; 2. V 4:13.27; 3. B 4:22.84. high jump— 1. Bryanna Craig M 5-04; 2. Kenny’a Dunns M 5-02; 3. Leah Ellis M 5-00. long jump— 1. Leah Ellis M 17-07.25; 2. Zaniah Bowman M 16-10; 3. Asia Holland M 16-00.50. triple jump— 1. Ciera Bowman M 34-01.50; 2. Alaysia Coursey M 32-10.50; 3. McKinleig Mattie V 32-07.50. shot put— 1. Tereana Parker M 40-01.50; 2. Fatimah Owens M 35-02.50; 3. Maya Terry V 34-09.25. javelin— 1. Kira Parsons M 131-03; 2. Tynayza Sanders C 104-04; 3. Ashanti Simpkins B 95-05. discus— 1. Fatimah Owens M 105-08.50; 2. Tereana Parker M 103-05; 3. Kira Parsons M 95-09. pole vault— 1. Malayshi Andrews M 9-00; 2. Cianni Doyle V 8-00; 3. Adryann Valentin V 8-00.
