WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Coach Rafael Craig of the Millville High School girls track and field team has all the faith in the world in his freshman daughter, Bryanna Craig.
But even Rafael had doubts when he saw just how much ground Bryanna needed to make up on the final leg of the 4x400-meter relay to clinch a historic South Jersey team title for the Thunderbolts.
"I was like 'I don't know if she can pull this off,' " Rafael said.
Bryanna surprised her dad and ran a 56.1 400 leg to give the Millville a third-place finish in the 4x400. That earned the Thunderbolts enough points to outscore Rancocas Valley 92-91 to win the South Jersey Group IV girls championship at Washington Township. '
The team championship is the first in the program's history.
Millville needed to at least finish third in the 4x400 to win the team title. Bryanna got the baton in fourth place, 30 meters behind the third-place runner.
"This must be a really big deal if this is our first one," Bryanna said. "It's a really big deal. I'm very happy."
Millville's victory highlighted an outstanding meet by local athletes. The Egg Harbor Township boys won the South Jersey Group IV team title. Claudine Smith of Atlantic City won three events, and Lauren Princz of Egg Harbor Township showed why she's one of the state's elite sprinters.
The top six finishers in each event in each group, plus wild cards, during the two-day meet qualified for the state group championships next weekend.
Craig was one of the meet's most versatile athletes. She won the South Jersey Group IV high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 5 inches Saturday morning.
The Thunderbolts also got a win Saturday from Fatimah Owens, who threw 122 feet, 4 inches to win the discus.
Those two victories helped give Millville an 86-81 lead over Rancocas Valley heading into the 4x400, the meet's final event.
Rancocas controlled the 4x400 from the start and won easily to earn 10 points. That meant Millville needed to earn at least six points by finishing third or better to clinch the team title.
Craig ran in fourth place for much of her leg. She moved into third on the final turn. The Millville team sat in the bleachers at the turn, and its cheers spurred her on.
"I was just thinking I need to get one person, and one person only, and then I'm good," Bryanna said. "I was starting to get tired, but I heard my teammates cheering from the bleachers, so I got motivated and pushed harder."
Rafael Craig, a 1999 Millville graduate, is one of the top track and field athletes in Cape-Atlantic League history. Now, his daughter his carrying on the family tradition.
"I feel like I'm lucky," Bryanna said, "because not only do I get to have (Rafael) as a coach, but as a dad, too."
EHT's happy surprise
Coach Ryan Smith of Egg Harbor Township calls pole vaulters the kickers of track and field.
Eagles vaulter Josh Cohen helped EHT clinch the South Jersey Group IV boys team title.
The pole vault was the meet's final event, and Cohen won with a height of 13-6. The victory gave the Eagles the points needed to outscore second-place Jackson Memorial 95-89.
EHT trailed 89-85 heading into the pole vault, which is a niche event. Vaulters, like kickers in football, often exist in their own world. Track and field team championships rarely come down to a field event, let alone the pole vault.
"I always thought about (the pole vault) helping win a meet by a few points," Cohen said. "I never thought it would happen. It's an unlikely chance. My senior year, I got to do it."
The EHT coaches did not tell Cohen during the pole vault the fate of the team championship hung on his performance.
"When the event ended, Coach (Smith) came up to me and said, 'You saved us,'" Cohen said. "My stomach kind of dropped."
EHT also got a win Saturday from Anthony Vazquez, who won the 110 hurdles in 14.54 seconds. EHT's Trey Henry (200 dash), Gobi Thurairajah (1,600 run) and Mubeen Momodu (high jump) won Friday.
EHT also won South Jersey Group IV titles in 2013 and 2017. Saturday's title was different because it was unexpected.
"We were underdogs by a lot," Smith said. "Our kids knew that. They came out so fired up. Our kids didn't care that were underdogs. They were excited because of the history of our program and how exciting it is to win."
Claudine Smith 3-peats
Smith was a repeat success at the South Jersey championships.
The Atlantic City senior won the Group IV triple jump and 100 hurdles Saturday to go with her victory in the long jump Friday.
Smith also won all three events last last year's South Jersey meet.
"I was a little unsure I could do it again," she said. "But I still had faith. It's my senior year. You just have to stay calm, relax and stay in the moment."
Smith won the 110 hurdles in 14.21 seconds. Jailya Ash of Eastern finished second in 14.34.
"I hit a couple of hurdles," Smith said, "but I was just trying to push through and get the win."
Smith won the triple jump by more than 3 feet with a distance of 39-11.
In the Group IV 200 dash, Princz won in 24.82 seconds.
The sophomore won the 200 at last spring's Meet of Champions. Saturday was the first step in defending that title.
"The 200 is my favorite race," Princz said. "I want a win and to have a great time."
More Millville
In boys sprint races, the Millville foursome of Darrius Bowser, Solomon DeShields, Elias Rivera and Johnell Orama won the Group IV 4x100 relay in 42.79 seconds.
Rivera then won the Group IV 200 dash from the unseeded heat in 22.33 seconds.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.