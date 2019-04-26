The Millville High School girls track and field team finished sixth in the 4x100-meter relay Northeast final at the 125th annual Penn Relays Carnival on Friday.
The Thunderbolts' Malea Broome, Bryanna Craig, Ciera Bowman and Zaniah Bowman finished in 48.54 seconds. Warwick, of Pennsylvania, won in 47,25 seconds.
The Penn Relays is one of the world’s best-known meets. It gives high school athletes a chance to compete in the same venue as world-class track and field stars. It’s akin to a high school football team playing a game before the Super Bowl.
The event is more than a track and field meet. It’s called a carnival for a reason as the streets around the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field are jammed with fans and competitors.
Nearly every local high school competes in 4x400- and 4x100 relay heats. The meet also features individual events.
In other events Friday, the Egg Harbor Township boys ran the fastest 4x100 time of any Press-area school. The Eagles' Anthony Vazquez, Ahmad Brock, Luis Rivera Turell and Trey Henry finished third in their heat in 43.16 seconds. Jamaica College won the heat in 41.66 seconds. EHT’s time ranked 36th among the 550 teams that competed.
