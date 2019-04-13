The Millville High School and Mainland Regional girls track and field teams won team championships in their divisions at the West Deptford Relays on Saturday in West Deptford.
Millville won 11 relay events and beat four other teams to win Division 4 (large schools) with 143 points. Mainland Regional scored 112 points to win Division 3, beating six other teams.
The Thunderbolts captured the Division 4 400-meter hurdles (Raelynne Miller, Brionah Patterson) in 2 minutes, 17.09 seconds, the 4x100 relay (Zaniah Bowman, Ciera Bowman, Leah Ellis, Ja’Nasia Febry) in 51.36, and the 4x200 relay (Ciera Bowman, Zaniah Bowman, Malea Broome, Bryanna Craig) in 1:45.70.
Millville also took the 4x400 relay (Jahnaya Farnville, Febry, Patterson, Broome) in 4:11.17, the 1,600 sprint medley relay (Ciera Bowman, Zaniah Bowman, Broome, Febry) in 4:18.99, and the 4x100 shuttle hurdles (Ciera Bowman, Craig, Kenny’a Dunns, Leah Ellis) in 1:08.01.
In field events, Millville won the high jump relay (Craig, Dunns) with a height of 10-4, the long jump relay (Ellis, Asia Holland) with a distance of 30-3.75, the triple jump relay (Dunns, Ciera Bowman) with a distance of 63-6, the shot put relay (Tereana Parker, Fatimah Owens) with a distance of 72-11 and the javelin relay (Kira Parsons, Dunns) with a total of 226-3.
Vineland (Cianni Doyle, Adryanna Valentin) won the pole vault relay (15 feet). Atlantic City (Shakiyah Hassan, Savannah Robertson) won the discus relay (191-9).
In Division 3, Mainland (Claire Pedrick, Jada Roberts, Megan Kryjer, Madeline Corbett) won the 1,600 sprint medley (4:34.36), the 4x100 shuttle hurdles (Emma Smith, Ki’yannah Sims-Hackney, Ava Broux, Roberts) in 1:11.46 and the triple jump (Jillian Gatley, Broux) with a distance of 103-6.25.
