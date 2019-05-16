Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship. Pleasantville hurdler came in first during the 2nd heat of the 400 Int Hurdles.
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship. Atlantic City's Claudine Smith comes in first for the 3rd heat of the 100m hurdles.
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship. Absegami Diamond McLaughlin comes in first in the 2nd heat of the 400m dash.
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship. Ava Broux comes in first for Mainland Regional in the 2nd heat of the 100m hurdles.
Egg Harbor Township’s Trey Henry, left, and Cedar Creek’s Malachi Melton compete in the second heat of the 100-meter dash at the Cape-Atlantic League Championships in Bridgeton on Thursday. Melton won the event in 10.96 seconds, and Henry was second in 11.12
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship. Millville runner Ebenezer Edzii during the 1st heat of the 110 hurdles.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship. Samar Love of Bridgeton in the first heat of the 100m dash.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship. Pleasantville hurdler came in first during the 2nd heat of the 400 Int Hurdles.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship. Gabriel Moronta running for Pleasantville in the 800m.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship. MAlachi Melton of Cedar Creek during the 100m dash.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship. Atlantic City's Claudine Smith comes in first for the 3rd heat of the 100m hurdles.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship. OCHS Sophomore Stephanie Carey, 16, clears 4'8" on the high jump.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship. Absegami Diamond McLaughlin comes in first in the 2nd heat of the 400m dash.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship. Ava Broux comes in first for Mainland Regional in the 2nd heat of the 100m hurdles.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship. ACHS Isaiah Whaley comes in first for the 400m dash.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship. Trey Henry of EHTHS and MAlachi Melton of Cedar Creek during the 100m dash.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Samar Love, right, of Bridgeton, and DaShaun Sykes, of Buena Regional, compete in the first heat of the 100-meter dash at the Cape-Atlantic League Championships in Bridgeton on Thursday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Egg Harbor Township’s Trey Henry, left, and Cedar Creek’s Malachi Melton compete in the second heat of the 100-meter dash at the Cape-Atlantic League Championships in Bridgeton on Thursday. Melton won the event in 10.96 seconds, and Henry was second in 11.12
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
The day began with the 4x800-meter relay. Oakcrest’s boys team won in 8 minutes, 26.25 seconds. The relay, consisting of Leonard Bustos, Mike Liberty, Marc Rodriguez and Kyle Hartman, won the same event last week at the Atlantic County Championships in Buena Vista Township.
Rodriguez said the win was a big confidence-booster heading into next week’s sectionals.
“We’re feeling great right now as a team,” said Rodruguez, 18, of Mays Landing. “We’re really rolling so far this season.”
According to Rodriguez, the 4x800 relay, which also runs the distance medley relay, first formed last season when the four of them reached the top of the relay lineup. Since then, they’ve had great success in both the indoor and outdoor season.
In the boys 400, Atlantic City senior Isaiah Whaley edged 2018 champion Taz’Mire Burton (Bridgeton) in 49.52.
After missing counties due to injury last week, Whaley said he felt sharp and ready to compete against tougher competition as the season progresses.
BRIDGETON — Ask a sprinter what the most important part of a race is, and almost all of them…
“This (win) was very big,” said Whaley, 18, of Mays Landing. “Before this, I hadn’t run a (49-second time) yet this year.”
The senior also hopes this win can be the start of a trend for him.
“I have a lot of second places (from last year),” Whaley added.
Ending the day was the 4x400 relay. Holy Spirit’s boys team dethroned 2018 champion Bridgeton with a 49.50 anchor leg from junior Ahmad Brown.
Brown, 17, of EHT, believes this is only the beginning for 4x400 team.
“Our team is young,” Brown said. “We got a freshman, a sophomore and two juniors.
“We’re going to be returning next year, (and) I’m really excited for this."
Brown, Jack Cella, Matthew Keidat and Devin Lee finished in 3:23.62. Brown also finished third in the 400 at 50.24.
The girls events included regular names on the podium.
Egg Harbor Township’s Lauren Princz left Bridgeton with gold medals in the 100 (12.98) and 200 (24.66). She joined Gabrielle Germann, Mariah Stephens and Jadyn Laramore to win the 4x100 relay (48.50), and also helped Germann, Lauren Maldonado and Anne Rutledge win the 4x400 (1:01.70). Princz has won the 100 and 200 the last two years at Bridgeton.
Atlantic City senior Claudine Smith continued her championship reign in her final CAL meet. She repeated as champion in the 100 hurdles (14.11) and triple jump (39-04.25). After winning the long jump last year, she finished second behind Millville’s Bryanna Craig (18-01.50). Smith will compete at Rutgers University next season.
Oakcrest’s Brielle Smith, no relation to Claudine, added another javelin gold medal to her collection Thursday. The senior, who earned a full track scholarship to Stanford, had a winning throw of 143 feet, 10 inches.
The next stop for these teams is their respective sectional championships next week. The two-day meets will take place May 24-25. South Jersey Groups I and IV are scheduled to compete at Washington Township, while Groups II and III will meet at Delsea Regional. Non-Public A and B will compete at Donovan Catholic in Toms River.
Other winners
Boys: Mubeen Momodu (EHT) won the triple jump (44-00.75). Luke Barnes (EHT) won the 1600 (4:29.45). Lane Owens (Ocean City) won the javelin throw (168-03). Sincere Rhea (St. Augustine) won the 110 hurdles (14.03). Malachi Melton (Cedar Creek) won the long jump (21-10.25). Mubeen Momodu (EHT) won the high jump (6-02). Quentin Bundy (Pleasantville) won the 400 hurdles (54.88). Francesco Pinque (St. Augustine) won the discus throw (143-11). Jacob Cobb, Jaylen Decoteau, True Robinson and Sincere Rhea (St. Augustine) won the 4x100 (42.96). Malachi Melton (Cedar Creek) won the 100 (10.96). Gabriel Moronta (Pleasantville) won the 800 (1:56.43). Sincere Rhea (St. Augustine) won the 200 (21.56). Owen Ritti (Ocean City) won the 3200 (9:52.43). Shamore Collins (Millville) won the shot put (48-02.75).
Girls: Casey McLees (Ocean City) won the 1600 (5:23.73). Tereana Parker (Millville) won the shot put (39-08.50). Diamond McLaughlin (Absegami) won the 400 (58.03). Bryanna Craig (Millville) won the 400 hurdles (1:05.20). Michaela Pomatto, Madison Morgan, Isabella Leak and Kayla Cotrell (EHT) won the 4x800 (10:11.94). Sophia Crozier-Carole (Mainland Reg.) won the pole vault (9-06). Raelynne Miller (Millville) won the 800 (2:20.00). Michaela Pomatto (EHT) won the discus throw (117-09). Angela Bannan (Holy Spirit) won the 3200 (11:38.84). Bryanna Craig (Millville) won the high jump (5-05).