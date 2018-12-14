MAYS LANDING — A big crowd of students showed up at the Oakcrest High School cafeteria at 1:30 p.m. Friday to cheer on state javelin champion Brielle Smith.
Seated at the head table with her family, Smith signed a national letter of intent to attend Stanford University and throw the javelin for the Cardinal women's track and field team. The 17-year-old Mays Landing resident will receive a full athletic scholarship.
The assembly consisted of a few announcements, a little official business with Smith's signing and a lot of cheering and celebration. There was a big cake with her picture on it, and supporters stayed for about an hour, posing for photos and videos.
"I didn't know what to expect," Smith said. "Our signings are usually in the athletic hallway, next to the Hall of Fame. This was in the cafeteria, and I was expecting it, but not. I wasn't really expecting to see it in real life. It was definitely a great experience."
Her commitment to Stanford was known only by a few before Friday, and Smith didn't reveal it at first as she spoke to the crowd.
She thanked her parents, Frank and Veronica Smith, and gave a special thanks to her mother for never missing a sports event, meeting or banquet. Smith thanked her coaches, friends and family, and thanked God for giving her the opportunity.
She also asked for a round of applause for everyone who came to the event.
Then a short video came on the screen. After it showed the names of schools she considered, the video announced she had selected Stanford, and everyone cheered.
Oakcrest girls track and field coach Joe Seaman estimated there were about 200 people crowded into the cafeteria for the signing.
"I think there are so many things I could say (to explain Smith's popularity)," Seaman said. "She's always so positive, and she's a cheerleader for everyone else. She has really strong character and brings people together. She does everything the right way, and I think people respect that.
"I was her teacher in AP Physics. She has a fantastic GPA, and she brings the same dedication to athletics.
Smith, who was highly recruited, visited Stanford, in California, the last weekend in October.
"When I got on the campus, I had that feeling that I was home," Smith said. "The other schools were great and what they offered was amazing, but I had the feeling I should be there.
"I loved the people on the team, and it's great to part of a strong program. It was really important to me to go somewhere that's very strong academically and athletically, and Stanford is great in both."
The Stanford women's track team was third in the Pac-12 championships in May.
Smith won the girls javelin at the state Meet of Champions this past spring with a throw of 163 feet, 8 inches, a state record. She was chosen The Press Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
Before her victory at the MOC, Smith won the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League, South Jersey and state Group II titles.
Smith also was a girls soccer goalie who had 208 saves this fall for the Falcons (10-7-2). She recorded 10 shutouts and had six other games in which she gave up one goal. She also played girls basketball her first two years at Oakcrest.
"I'll miss the other sports," Smith said. "I've been playing basketball since I was 5 and soccer since I was 11 or 12. But my success in the javelin took me to where I'm going, so it's kind of worth it."
She plans to major in human biology, with an emphasis on psychology.
