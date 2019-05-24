FRANKLINVILLE — Brielle Smith captured her fourth consecutive outdoor track and field sectional title in the javelin Friday.
The Oakcrest High School senior had the winning throw of 151 feet during the first day of the South Jersey Group II championships at Delsea Regional High School.
Smith beat the second-place throw by more than 40 feet.
“To be able to do it four times in a row is really special,” said Smith, 18, of Mays Landing. “It’s a great honor to be able to say that. I’m super blessed and super proud of the accomplishment. It’s awesome.”
Group III also competed in the sectional tournament, which started Friday and ends Saturday.
The top six finishers in each event plus some wild cards advance to the state group championships next weekend at Central Regional. The state competition will include Groups II, III and Non-Public B.
Smith, who injured her back during the Penn Relays in April, is a three-time gold medal winner in the javelin at states.
The Stanford University commit is now fully healthy and ready to finish her senior season strong.
“I’m definitely going for that (four gold medals at states),” Smith said. “Like I said, I’m getting back into the groove (after the injury), but I’m not totally there yet. So I know what I need to work over the long weekend and into the week.”
Anderson’s first
As a sophomore and junior, Devin Anderson was injured during the sectional tournament and had to watch his teammates compete and take home medals.
The Mainland Regional senior was healthy this season and made the most of the opportunity.
Anderson won the boys Group III 100-meter dash (10.90 seconds) and the 400 dash (49.13). He had never won a sectional title prior to Friday.
The 100 dash was a personal record for Anderson.
“Well, the 100 meter isn’t my specialty, so I basically thought I had nothing to lose,” said Anderson, 18, of Northfield. “I just went out there and stayed relaxed.
Mainland coach Steve Sokalski said Anderson just wanted to focus on the 400 dash.
“I’m excited for him,” Sokalski said. “I’m glad he did (run the 100). To qualify for states, yeah, that was our goal, but to win it was icing on the cake. I’m happy for him.”
Fast Fox
Ocean City’s Gavyn Fox ran cross country and indoor track and field as a junior and senior.
But it wasn’t until this season he attempted outdoor track and field. He previously played baseball during the spring.
Fox won the boys Group III 1,600 run in 4 minutes, 26.81 seconds. He was in fourth place in the final lap of the third heat but went full speed to finish the race and take first place.
“During the last lap for the entire season, I usually led the races,” said Fox, 17, of Ocean City. “But I would find myself with not enough energy to finish in the last lap.
“So lately I let other people take the race out, and the last 200 to 400 meters to go, I line give it all I got.”
Fox said he previously raced a lot of the runners and had never defeated Yarayah Hawkins of Highland Regional. Hawkins finished third (4:28:37).
“I was really holding on to him,” Fox said. “And I thought if this was my last mile, I better go out with a good race.”
More winners
Maya Harper of Pleasantville won girls Group II 400-meter dash in 57.11
Absegsmi’s Luke Ngo, Matthias Ngo, Oratile Moeng and Keishaun Joga won the boys Group III 800 relay (7:59.46).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.