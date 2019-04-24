Brielle Smith made New Jersey track and field history last weekend.
The Oakcrest High School senor can do so again Thursday.
Smith will compete in the javelin at The Penn Relays Carnival. Smith won that event at the Woodbury Relays last Saturday with a state record throw of 168 feet, 6 inches.
Smith, who will throw for NCAA Division I Stanford University next season, finished second in the javelin at the Penn Relays last season.
The Penn Relays is one of the world’s best-known meets. It gives high school athletes a chance to compete in the same venue as world-class track and field stars. It’s akin to a high school football team playing a game before the Super Bowl.
The event is more than a track and field meet. It’s called a carnival for a reason as the streets around the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field are jammed with fans and competitors.
Nearly every local high school will compete in 4x400- and 4x100-meter relay heats. The meet also features individual events.
In addition to Oakcrest's Smith, Claudine Smith of Atlantic City, no relation, will compete in the triple jump Thursday. Kevin Antczak of Mainland Regional will compete in the 3,000-meter run Friday, and Quentin Bundy of Pleasantville will run the 400 hurdles Saturday morning.
Only seven Press-area individuals have won events at the relays. Only two Press-area relay teams — the 2007 Southern Regional girls distance medley team and the 2013 Pleasantville boys 4x800 team — have won prestigious Championship of America races.
Past Press-area individual winners are: Bill Hartley of Southern Regional (1976 pole vault); Lou Gordon of Bridgeton (1995 shot put); Robert Jordan of Millville (1999 high jump); Paul Klemic of Mainland Regional (2000 high jump); John Richardson of Ocean City (2003 mile); Danielle Tauro of Southern Regional (2006 mile); and Braheme Days of Bridgeton (2012 and 2013 shot put).
