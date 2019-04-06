BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — It was a medal-winning outing for many local athletes Saturday.
But the accolades were even more special for Quentin Bundy.
The 18-year-old from Pleasantville High School injured his right calf during the indoor track and field season. Bundy still competed, but he never entered a meet completely healthy.
It affected his performance, and his times were not his best. But Bundy trained hard for the outdoor season.
Bundy won the Division I boys 400-meter hurdles in 56.97 seconds at the Jim Camburn Memorial Buena Relays at Buena Regional High School.
Bundy, along with teammates Sahmir Jones, Jalen Freeman and Keon Henry, also won the 4x100 in 44.34.
“Coming back and winning these events, I know this hard work is paying off,” Bundy said. “I am very happy that these events have shown me that I can come back and I can persevere.”
The Buena Relays are the first major meet of the local track and field season, and teams from across South Jersey competed in two divisions for titles. Schools from enrollment Groups I, II and Non-Public B competed in Division I. Schools from enrollment Groups III, IV and Non-Public A competed in Division II.
Pleasantville won the D-I boys track title with 68 points. Oakcrest finished second (42) and Schalick third (31).
Oakcrest won the field title with 44. Glassboro finished second (30) and West Deptford (27) third.
Delsea Regional won the girls D-I girls title with (62). Audubon finished second (47) and Schalick third (46).
Audubon won the field title (42). Schalick was second (40), and West Deptford was third (29).
In D-II boys, Millville won the track title with 45. St. Augustine Prep (40) and Egg Harbor Township (38) finished second and third, respectively.
EHT won the field title (44). Millville was second (42), Winslow Township third (36).
Winslow Township won D-II girls title (64). ACIT finished second (48), and Clearview regional was third (40).
Millville won the field title (51). Absegami finished second (38), and Winslow Township was third (32).
Rhea’s big day
St. Augustine Prep senior Sincere Rhea won the D-II boys 400 hurdles in 56.37. Rhea, Jacob Cobb, Jaylen Decoteau and Nkem Ota won the D-II boys 100 relay for the Hermits in 43.96.
The same four Hermits placed second in the 200 (1:32.32). Rhea is one of the top track and field athletes in the nation and is committed to Penn State.
“Me personally, I feel like I did an amazing job,” Rhea said. “But, as a team and my teammates, I feel like we did a tremendous job all around. … I couldn’t ask for more.
“This hot start on the track for me and my team, it only boosts our confidence.”
Pleasantville’s Bundy, Kinderson Cajuste, Benjamin Clark and Gabriel Moronta won the 1,600 relay (3:38.84).
“Coming in, I was ready,” Bundy said. “I am going to do whatever I can. I’m healthy now, so I’m going to give 100 percent.”
The Greyhounds’ Melvin Casco-Quintanilla, Freeman, Jones and Akeem Walker won the 200 relay (1:31.64). Irvin Marable, Latrell Townsend, Jensen Nunez and Dale Scott won the 800 relay for Pleasantville in 8:17.54.
Moronta finished in second in the 400 hurdles (56.37).
Pleasantville boys coach Alan Laws said two buses that were supposed to bring the team to the event broke down Saturday morning.
“We got here right in the nick of time, though,” Laws said. “I figured something really great must happen because (at first) it seemed something was trying to stop us from getting here.
“I’m pretty proud of the guys. We are looking pretty strong, but we will be able to tell more next weekend at the Bridgeton Relays.”
Millville’s Nazeir Mace-Cullen, Johnell Orama, Elias Rivera and Daniel Fenton won the D-II boys 200 relay (1:31.87). Shamore Collins won the shot put (49-02.75).
The Thunderbolts placed second and third in many other events.
“It was nice,”’ Millville boys coach Dennis Thomas said.”The kids worked extremely hard. They came out, they gutted it out, and we were able to be successful on the track today, and the field.”
Egg Harbor Township’s Mubeen Momodu won the D-II boys high jump (6 feet, 0 inches) and the triple jump (42-06.50).
Marcus Wood, William Spence, Justin Chung and Anthony Vazquez led the Eagles to victory in the 110 shuttle hurdles (1:04.66).
“It was a little cooler in the morning, but when that sun came out, the performances started getting better,” EHT coach Ryan Smith said. “We love this meet because we get a ton of guys in it, so this meet and the Bridgeton Relays is a nice tune up for the Woodbury Relays.”
Cedar Creek’s Richard McQueen won the D-I boys long jump (20-08.50). Vineland’s Quajon Kinsey won the D-II boys long jump (20-03).
Mainland Regional’s Kevin and Kyle Antczak, Devin Anderson and Artur Simoes-Menezes won the D-II distance medley (11:06.68). Oakcrest’s Kyle Hartman, Marc Rodriguez, Leonard Bustos and Mike Liberty won the D-I distance (11:06.75) and placed second in the 800 relay (8:39.12).
The Falcons’ Sherif Seck, Angel Casanova Greg Copeland and Marcus Rivera placed second in the D-I boys 110 shuttle hurdles (1:10.92).
Absegami’s John Foley, Luke Ngo, Oratile Moeng and Keishuan Joga won the D-II 800 relay (8:18.55). They also won the 1,600 relay (3:42.71).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Millville’s’ Tereana Parker won the girls D-II shot put (38-02.75) and the discus (110-08). The Thunderbolts’ Kira Parsons won the javelin (129-06), and teammate Kenny’a Dunns won the high jump (5-00).
Vineland’s Cianni Doyle won the girls pole vault (8-00.25), and teammate Mckinleigh Mattie was second in the high jump (4-08).
Buena Regional Ahnya Stamps, Aaliyah Baez, Aliyah White and Jylan Bragg won the D-I girls 110 shuttle hurdle (1:13.87).
ACIT’s TaShyah Sample, Amiyah Stephens, Joslynn Whaley and Javonna Williams placed second in the D-II girls 100 relay (51.77).
Absegami’s Cassidy Verderber placed second in the D-II pole vault (7-06). Middle Township’s Abri Bostard was second in the D-I pole vault (8-06).
Millville’s Fatimah Owens placed second in the shot put (37-03.25) and in the discus (51.77).
“They did a great job,” Millville coach girls coach Raffael Craig said. “They have been talking about coming together after losing some core girls. We knew they would be ready to go. They did a great job and really stepped up. I can’t say enough about how excellent they did.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.