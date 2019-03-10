Sincere Rhea just keeps getting faster.
The St. Augustine Prep senior won the 60-meter hurdles championship at the New Balance Nationals Indoor championship meet at The Armory Track and Field Center in New York on Sunday.
Rhea won in 7.69 seconds. Cameron Harris of Hudson, Colorado, was second in 7.81.
“It feels awesome,” said Rhea, of Maurice River Township. “I’ve been working for this for four years. For it to finally pay off, it was just unbelievable when I crossed the finish line. I was in disbelief.”
The victory capped an indoor season in which Rhea won the state Non-Public A and Meet of Champions titles.
The New Balance meet featured many of the nation’s top scholastic hurdlers.
“The whole weekend was amazing,” Hermits coach Matt Forrest said.
In qualifying races Saturday, Rhea ran personal-best 7.64.
“It all starts with competition,” Rhea said. “It really does bring out the best in any athlete.”
In other events, Claudine Smith of Atlantic City finished fifth in the girls triple jump with a leap of 40 feet, 1.5 inches. She also finished fourth in the emerging elite 60 hurdles race in 8.65 seconds.
(Staff Writer Charles Schroeder contributed to this report.)
