TOMS RIVER — Sincere Rhea is too fast to be sterotyped.
The St. Augustine Prep senior showed at the South Jersey Non-Public track and field championships that not only is he one of the nation's top scholastic hurdlers, he's also one of the state's top athletes.
Rhea won the South Jersey Non-Public A 110-meter hurdles and the 200 and 400 dashes during the two-day meet at Donovan Catholic.
"That was definitely something I wanted to prove," Rhea said Tuesday of his versatility. "I wanted to be known as a sprinter."
The top eight finishers in each event in each group plus some wild cards qualified for the state group championships to be held May 31 and June 1.
Rhea's performance highlighted an outstanding day by local athletes. Three other Press-area athletes and two relay teams won S.J. championships
Matthew Keidat of Holy Spirit won the Non-Public B 800 run. The Holy Spirit boys finished first in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
In the field events, Ariana Mack of Holy Spirit finished first in the Non-Public B discus, while True Robinson of St. Augustine Prep won the Non-Public A long jump.
But it was Rhea who was the story of the meet.
On Monday, he won the 400 from an unseeded heat in 48.8 seconds, the fastest time by a Cape-Atlantic League male this spring.
"That was my highight of the meet," Rhea said. "I definitely felt like I was in shape to take that on."
Rhea began Tuesday by dominating the 110 hurdles — his signature event. He won in what for him was a pedestrian 14.34 seconds. Ryan McLaughin of Union Catholic finished second in 15.23 seconds.
But in the 110 trials, Rhea won his heat in a meet-record 13.84.
The Millville resident then took first in the 200 in 21.84 seconds, edging James Bivens of Donovan Catholic (22.21 seconds).
St. Augustine coach Matt Forrest had seen Rhea's versatility during the duel meet seaso. The rest of the state hadn't.
"It's nice to know he can be an underdog in some events," Forrest said. "It's nice for him to prove he's one of the best sprinters in the state. It's always nice to let him shine."
Keidat's 800 run
Keidat couldn't wait for the Non-Public B 800 run to start.
He ran like it.
The Margate senior took the lead from the start and won in 2 minutes, 1.38 seconds.
"I've been working for this my whole life," Keidat said. "Every moment has been leading up this. Only better things to come."
Dominic Madigan of The Wilberforce School finished second in 2:02.58. Keidat held off a challenge on the final turn heading into the stretch.
"I felt them on my back the whole time," Keidat said.
Robinson's motivation
Robinson is taking track and field more seriously this spring.
The senior dislocated his wrist and missed the entire football season last fall. That gave him extra motivation for spring.
"I was like, 'I have to do good in track,' " he said.
Robinson won the Non-Public A long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 4.5 inches. He finished first despite competing with a tender left hamstring.
"I had to take it easy," Robinson said, "but it feels great."
Mack sets record
Mack did more than win a South Jersey title.
The senior also set a school record.
Mack won the Non-Public B discus with a throw of 116-3. Holy Spirit's Julia Banna, who won the shot put Monday, finished second in the discus with a throw of 113-5.
"That was my goal for the year," Mack said of the school record. "Each meet I've been trying and trying to beat it, and this meet it finally happened."
Mack credited her parents for giving her a boost Tuesday. Her dad, Ledford Mack, was at the meet, and she spoke to her mother, Donna McGriff, before she threw.
"My dad just retired, so he's with me every single meet," said Mack, an Egg Harbor Township resident. "He massages my shoulders beforehand and helps me get ready."
Mack and Bannan helped Spirit finish second in the team competition with 79 points. Trinity Hall won the Non-Public B team title with 91 points.
Relay excellence
The Holy Spirit boys dominated the sprint relays. The foursome of Elijah Stewart, Devin Lee, De-Quan Johnson and Terrell Moore finished first in the Non-Public B 4x100 relay in 44.23 seconds.
The team of Ahmad Brown, Stewart, Moore and Lee then won the Non-Public B 4x400 in 3:25.39.
Spirit relay teams helped the Spartans finished second in the Non-Public B team competition with 85 points. Mater Dei won with 133.
Other results
In Monday's events, the following Press-area athletes won events in the following groups:
Non-Public B Girls
400 hurdles - Joelle Osborne, Wildwood Catholic, 1:11.34
Shot put - Julia Bannan, Holy Spirit, 33-5
Non-Public B Boys
100 dash - De-Quan Johnson, Holy Spirit, 11.49
400 dash - Ahmad Brown, Holy Spirit, 50.55
