Sincere Rhea again showed why he is one the nation’s top high school hurdlers at the 85th annual Eastern States Indoor Championships on Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, Leah Ellis delivered one of the best efforts ever by Cape-Atlantic League freshman.
Rhea, a St. Augustine Prep senior, won the 55-meter hurdles in 7.20 seconds at the New Balance Armory in New York. Smith’s time is second best in the country this winter, according to Nj.milesplit.com.
Ellis of Millville High School turned in the meet’s most surprising performance. She won the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 3 inches – the best jump in the state this winter. Her personal best before Tuesday was 17-3. Claudine Smith of Atlantic City finished third with a leap of 18-5.
The Eastern States featured athletes from New York and New Jersey. It is one of the highlights of the indoor season.
Daniel Fenton of Millville won the 400 dash in 49.63 seconds. Isaiah Whaley of Atlantic City finished second in 49.70 seconds.
Other CAL athletes also had standout performances at the meet.
Egg Harbor Township sophomore Lauren Princz finished fourth in the 55 dash in 7.19 seconds and fifth in the 200 dash in 24.94 seconds. Smith finished fourth in the 55 hurdles in 8.09 seconds.
