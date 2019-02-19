St. Augustine Prep Sincere Rhea is the press spring track athlete of the year
Buy Now

St. Augustine Prep junior Sincere Rhea is the press spring track athlete of the year. June 18, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Sincere Rhea again showed why he is one the nation’s top high school hurdlers at the 85th annual Eastern States Indoor Championships on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Leah Ellis delivered one of the best efforts ever by Cape-Atlantic League freshman.

Rhea, a St. Augustine Prep senior, won the 55-meter hurdles in 7.20 seconds at the New Balance Armory in New York. Smith’s time is second best in the country this winter, according to Nj.milesplit.com.

Ellis of Millville High School turned in the meet’s most surprising performance. She won the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 3 inches – the best jump in the state this winter. Her personal best before Tuesday was 17-3. Claudine Smith of Atlantic City finished third with a leap of 18-5.

The Eastern States featured athletes from New York and New Jersey. It is one of the highlights of the indoor season.

Daniel Fenton of Millville won the 400 dash in 49.63 seconds. Isaiah Whaley of Atlantic City finished second in 49.70 seconds.

Other CAL athletes also had standout performances at the meet.

Egg Harbor Township sophomore Lauren Princz finished fourth in the 55 dash in 7.19 seconds and fifth in the 200 dash in 24.94 seconds. Smith finished fourth in the 55 hurdles in 8.09 seconds.

 

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments