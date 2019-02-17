St. Augustine Prep's Sincere Rhea continues to rack up state titles in the hurdles.
The 17-year-old senior from Maurice River Township won the Non-Public A 55-meter hurdles in 7.39 seconds at the indoor track and field championships Saturday at the Bennett Center in Toms River.
It's the third year in a row the Penn State commit has won the race.
"I felt really confident going into the race, but you never know," Rhea said Sunday in a phone interview. "But I had a really smooth run in the prelims and the finals."
But Rhea's day wasn't done after the hurdles. He also entered the 55-meter dash and finished fourth in 6.57 seconds.
"I didn't plan on running the dash. I was just going to focus on the hurdles, but my coaches just threw me in there at the NJCTC (New Jersey Catholic Track Conference meet) a few weeks ago, and I really enjoyed doing it," Rhea said.
His fourth-place finish was good enough to qualify for the Meet of Champions at 10 a.m. this Saturday at the Bennett Center. In addition to the hurdles and the dash, Rhea will run on the Hermits' 4x400 relay team that finished fifth at the state meet.
Rhea, last year's Press boys indoor and outdoor track and field Athlete of the Year, will attend Penn State in the fall on a scholarship.
Holy Spirit's Ahmad Brown finished second in the Non-Public B 400-meter run in a time of 52.44 seconds. The Spartans' 4x400 relay, which consisted of Terrell Moore, Matt Keidat, De-Quan Johnson and Devin Lee, finished second in 3:36.70. Cedar Creek's Malachi Melton finished second in the state Group II 55-meters in 6.52 seconds.
The top six finishers in each event advance to the Meet of Champions. The girls race is 10 a.m. Sunday.
(The top six local finishers)
Group II
Boys
55-meter dash: 2. Malachi Melton, Cedar Creek, 6.52; 400: 4. Gabriel Moronta, Pleasantville, 50.42; 800: 1. Moronta 1:56.71; 55-meter hurdles: 6. Richard McQueen, Cedar Creek, 7.98; 4x400: 3. Pleasantville, 3:29.47; Shotput: 6. Jonathan Makar, Pinelands Regional, 48-01.5.
Girls
Shotput: 2. Elizabeth Makar, Pinelands Regional, 37-02.75.
Group III
Boys
400: 3. Taz'Mire Burton, Bridgeton, 51.26; 800: 4. Keishaun Joga, Absegami, 2:01.14; 6. Oratile Moeng, Absegami, 2:01.66; 1,600: 5. Luke Kramer, Ocean City, 4:27.60; 3,200: 4. Kevin Antczak, Mainland Regional, 9:26.69; High jump: 6. Jaden Tocci-Rodgers, Ocean City, 5-10; Pole vault: 4. Robert Gardner, 13-0, 5. Luke McBrearty, Hammonton, 12-06.
Girls
3,200: 4. Alexa Palmieri, Ocean City, 11:10.29; Pole vault: Sophia Crozier-Carole, 10-06; Shot put: 3. Madison Horahan, Lacey Township, 37-1.25
Non-Public A
Boys
55-meter dash: 4. Sincere Rhea, St. Augustine Prep, 6.57; 6. Nkem Ota, St. Augustine, 6.67; 400: Ota, St. Augustine, 52.03; 55 hurdles: 1. Rhea, St. Augustine, 7.39; 4x400 relay: 5. St. Augustine, 3:36.07; High jump: 4. Joseph Bartolozzi, St. Augustine, 5-10
Non-Public B
400: 1. Ahmad Brown, Holy Spirit, 52.44; 4x400: 2. Holy Spirit, 3:36.70; High jump: 5. Robert Dees, St. Joseph, 5-08.
Girls
Non-Public B
3,200: 3. Angela Bannan, Holy Spirit, 11:38.82 (setting school record); High jump: 5. Marie Pinque, OLMA, 4-06; Shot put: 3. Bannan, Holy Spirit, 30-10.
