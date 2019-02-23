St. Augustine Prep senior Sincere Rhea won the 55-meter hurdles for the second consecutive season Saturday at the Meet of Champions at the John Bennett Indoor Sports Complex in Toms River.
Rhea finished among a field of eight sprinters in 7.22 seconds to capture the title. Rhea is only the fifth athlete in state history to win the 55 hurdles twice at the indoor MOC, according to St. Augustine coach Matt Forrest.
"It was really special," said Forrest, who is also the cross country and outdoor track and field coach. "He is an unbelievable kid and works very hard. I am very proud of him in every step of the way."
Rhea also placed eighth in the 55 dash in 6.60. But Forrest said that the 17-year-old from Maurice River Township began that race immediately after winning the 55 hurdles.
"When he crossed the finish line, I went over to congratulate him," Forrest said. "But then he had to run right over to the next event, he almost held the officials up."
Forrest said he was impressed with the improvement in Rhea's maturity and leadership this winter, adding that he was a tremendous example for his teammates.
"It (the winter season) went quick," Forrest said. "It has been such an amazing ride. Being his coach for four years, I already taught him all that I could. This season, it was all him. To watch him and to be apart of the ride, it really is great."
Rhea won the state championship in the same event for a third straight year last weekend, finishing in 7.39 seconds.
Rhea, who was The Press' boys indoor and outdoor track and field Athlete of the Year as a junior, will attend Penn State University on a full track and field scholarship.
Other results:
Pleasantville's Gabriel Moronta finished third in the 800 run (1:54.41). The Greyhounds' Benjamin Clark, Quentin Bundy, Kindersin Cajuste and Moronta placed eighth in the 400 relay (3:28.35).
Mainland Regional's Kevin Antczak placed fourth in the 3200 run (9:18.59) and teammate Devin Anderson finished eighth in the 200 dash (22.88). Bridgeton's Taz'Mire Burton finished sixth in the 400 dash (50.56).
Ocean City's Jaden Tocci-Rodgers tied for seventh in the high jump (6-00). Millville's Daniel Fenton finished ninth in the 400 dash (50.73). Southern Regional's Liam Anderson was ninth in the shot put (51-00).
Southern's Jackson Braddock finished 11th in the 1,600 run (4:21.15). Absegami's Keishaun Joga was 13th in the 800 run (2:00.02) and Hammonton's Caleb Nartey finished 15th in the 55 dash (6.65).
