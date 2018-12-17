EGG HARBOR CITY — Ashley Jackson and the Lower Cape May Regional High School girls basketball team searched for its first win of the season when they traveled to Cedar Creek on Monday.

The 5-foot-7 senior came ready to play.

Jackson scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Caper Tigers to a 48-45 victory over the Pirates in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.

Lower Cape May (1-1) led 22-19 at halftime.

“It felt really good (to get the first win of the season),” said Jackson, 18, of Lower Township. “We need to keep playing and working hard at practice.”

Jackson, who transferred from Vineland this season, went 13 for 17 from the free-throw line. She also contributed on defense.

“She is great,” Lower coach Mike Pittman. “She is a hard worker and doesn’t stop. She is willing to learn, and it’s great to have her here. She bonds with the team well, so it was great to have her transfer.”

The Caper Tigers started the game on an 8-3 run, but the Pirates’ Trina Deveney-Bethea scored four points in 25 seconds to make the score 10-10 after the first quarter.

But Lower outscored Cedar Creek 26-15 through the second and third quarters. The Pirates then outscored the Caper Tigers 20-12 in the fourth quarter, but they were unable to complete the comeback.

Deveney-Bethea and teammate Tay-Tay Parker each led the team with 19 points.

Both teams qualified for the South Jersey Group II playoffs last season.

Cedar Creek (0-3) advanced to the sectional quarterfinals.

“We have to find a way that gets them to be that intense from the start,” Cedar Creek coach Jessica Sartorio said. “We have to learn from these three games and take a lot of time at practice (Tuesday) to go over the little things that we aren’t capitalizing on right now.”

The Pirates host Holy Spirit at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Spartans are also 0-3.

Sartorio hopes to get her team playing like they did in the fourth quarter Monday — with more defensive effort.

“We need that intensity all four quarters,” she said. “If we can do that, we would be OK. But right now we are struggling with keeping that intensity all four quarters.”

Pittman said his team executed the game plan, a big reason for earning their first win of the season.

Annabella Halbruner scored nine points, while freshman Lindsay Holden scored four, including a key 3-pointer late in the third quarter that gave the Caper Tigers 34-23 lead.

Lower went on a 12-2 run in the third quarter.

“I’m really proud of the girls,” Pittman said. “They come in and work hard each day, and it showed here. Everybody, as a collective group, played really, really great for us tonight.”

Jackson and Pittman are ready to get back to work and hope this early-season victory is momentum going forward.

“We just stayed together as a team today and didn’t give up,” Jackson said. “We had really good chemistry and payed as a team.”

Lower Cape May Regional 10 12 14 12- 48

Cedar Creek 10 9 6 20- 45

LCM: Jackson 26, Halbruner 9, Grey 5, Holden 4, McGulgan 2, Roseun 2; CC: Deveney-Bethea 19, Parker 19, Luko 3, Cross 2, Gunnels 2, Nicolicchia 1.

3-points — Jackson, Grey, Holden LCM.

Records — LCM 1-1; CC 0-3.

