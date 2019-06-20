The Tri-Cape All-Star softball team won its final two makeup games Wednesday in the Carpenter Cup, but saw its tournament run end in the quarterfinals.
In Tri-Cape’s third game of the day, a quarterfinal match against Jersey Shore in the afternoon, Tri-Cape lost 2-1 to end its tournament run.
“Anytime you go 3-1, you have to be happy,” said coach Eric Schulman, who is also the coach at Hammonton. “To lose 2-1, you can’t be upset at how it ended.”
Gianna Cava drove in Tri-Cape’s only run, going 2 for 2 on the day. Jessica Ingram (Mainland) struck out five in four innings, allowing one run on three hits.
Two of the games were made up after rain postponed them on Monday.
In the first makeup game, Tri-Cape defeated Delaware County 12-4. Bridgette Gilliano, from Buena Regional, went 3 for 5 with three RBIs. Gabby D’Ottavio, also from Buena, went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
In the second makeup game, Tri-Cape defeated Delaware South 5-4. Mary Jane Calascione (Hammonton) drove in two runs on a double. Abbi Markee (Millville) was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored.
The championship game between SOL/BAL and Jersey Shore was postponed in the top of the 3rd inning with SOL/BAL leading 8-0. The game will resume Monday.
— Chris Devine
