Stockton University athletes Daniel Do and Emily Gilligan each received New Jersey Athletic Conference weekly awards Monday.
Do, an Absegami High School graduate, earned the Runner of the Week in men’s cross country. Gilligan was named the Defensive Player of the Week in field hockey.
Do won his first collegiate race at the Osprey Open on Saturday. He finished first among 210 runners in the 8K race in 25 minutes, 50.69 seconds, leading the Ospreys to a second-place finish with 89 points.
Do was selected NJAC Runner of the Week for the second time in his career. He also was a three-time NJAC Rookie of the Week in 2017.
Gilligan made 13 saves in two games last week for the Ospreys (7-0), including her second shutout of the season in a 2-0 victory over Elizabethtown College on Saturday. Stockton also beat Alvernia University 2-1 in double overtime Sept. 16.
This is the fourth time in her career that Gilligan has been named NJAC Defensive Player of the Week. The West Deptford resident is the reigning NJAC Goaltender of the Year.
Gilligan has eight career shutouts, which is the third most in program history. Gilligan leads the NJAC with 46 saves. She is second in saves per game (6.57 spg) and save percentage (.885).
Rowing
Stockton will have two naming ceremonies for eight new boats for its rowing teams.
The university will dedicate a boat to local rowing legend Stan Bergman at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 25. The boat was purchased through a donation from Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield. A second boat also will be named to an unnamed local rowing supporter.
The six other boats will be named at 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sept. 28. The boats will be named after coaches Bob Kerstetter and Ray D’Amico, Stockton trustee Madeline Deininger and Stockton first lady Lynne Kesselman.
Elizabeth B. Alton and R. John Alton also will have boats dedicated to them after a donation from Elizabeth Endicott and the Alton family. Elizabeth Alton was a founding member of Stockton’s board of trustees and a tireless advocate for locating a state college in South Jersey.
Both events will be held at the Atlantic City boathouse at 3405 Fairmount Ave.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.