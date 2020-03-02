Stockton University basketball player DJ Campbell was named New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week for the eighth time this season.
Dante Poli was named the Colonial States Athletic Conference men’s lacrosse Player of the Week.
Campbell averaged 14.5 points and 4.5 rebounds and shot 47% from the floor in two games last week — a 96-82 victory over Rowan in the NJAC Tournament semifinals Wednesday and a 60-75 loss to The College of New Jersey in the championship Saturday.
The Vineland High School graduate also shot 50% from beyond the arc and 80% from the line for the Ospreys (18-9, 14-4 NJAC).
For the season, Campbell led the Ospreys in 3-pointers (53) and free- throw percentage (.859) and finished second on the team in scoring (12.1 points per game) and steals (1.4 per game).
The freshman was named the NJAC Rookie of the Year. He became the first Stockton player to win the award since Mike Menefee in 1988.
Poli, a sophomore attack from Doylestown, Pennsylvania, leads the Ospreys (4-0) with 21 points, 14 goals and eight caused turnovers.
He led the team to two wins last week — an 18-11 win over Messiah College on Wednesday and a 14-12 win over Elizabethtown College on Saturday.
Poli, who was chosen CSAC Rookie of the Year as a freshman, has seven assists this season and 14 ground balls. He has scored at least three goals in each game.
Stockton will host Washington College (Maryland) at noon Saturday.
