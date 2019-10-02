Miguel Valencia scored two goals in a 3-2 Lower Cape May Regional High School boys soccer win over Middle Township on Wednesday in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.
Jordan Pierce scored once for Lower Cape May (2-7). Braden Brojakowski had an assist. Mark Ryan made 11 saves.
Brendon Bartha and David Gardner scored one goal each for Middle Township (7-4). Braiden Scarpa had six saves.
No. 1 St. Augustine Prep 1,
Egg Harbor Twp. 0
No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, St. Augustine Prep (9-2) won on a goal from Kevin Witkoski.
Anthony Libero made four saves.
Jeff Castro had three saves for Egg Harbor Township (10-2).
Ocean City 3,
Mainland Reg. 1
Ocean City (3-4) was led by John Lindsay with two goals.
Aidan Reid had one goal and an assist. Ben Steiger had two assists. Kyle Plenn made six saves.
Mainland fell to 7-4.
Triton 4,
Cumberland Reg. 1
Triton (7-3) was led by Max Hawk with two goals.
Michael Donaghy and Aiden Sommers had one each. Donaghy had two assists, Ryan Gale had one. Joe Bilgic made three saves.
Jacob Bodine scored for Cumberland Regional (6-5) on an assist from Justin Bennett. Chad Mathias had seven saves.
Vineland 3,
Atlantic City 1
Jude Hill, Blaise Jones and Lance Satero scored for Vineland (5-7).
Jeremiah Jimenez made five saves.
Ricardo Mendoza had 12 saves for Atlantic City (1-9).
From Tuesday
Atlantic Christian 4,
Gloucester County Christian 3
Senior Ben Noble led Atlantic Christian with two goals.
Freshman Moges Johnson had one goal. Sophomore Aaron Glancey scored the game winner in overtime. Mark Rosie made seven saves.
Jack Bishop, Adam Milne and Curtis Elvin scored for Gloucester County Christian.
Bridgeton 3,
Wildwood 1
Bridgeton (5-6) was led by Victor Salas and Rodrigo Ponce with one goal each.
Bryan Leon made four saves. Felipe Ruiz had three.
Jose Bautista scored on an assist from Corlen Vallese for Wildwood (0-8-1). Seamus Fynes had 11 saves.
No. 7 Southern Reg. 3,
Brick Twp. 1
Kevin Kiernan led the Rams, the No. 7 team in The Press Elite 11, with a goal and an assist.
Ryan Leavitt and Nico Leonard had a goal each. Martin Rojas had an assist. Kayce Bennet made four saves.
Southern improved to 8-0-1.
Brick Township fell to 2-6-1.
Pilgrim Academy 3,
Solid Rock Christian 0
Geon Smallwood, Thomas Caselli and Jaemen Kang scored a goal each.
David Seary had two assists, Smallwood had one.
Eric Jelinski made five saves for the shutout.
Wildwood Catholic 10,
St. Joseph 2
Wildwood Catholic was led by Sean Dougherty with five goals.
Connor Farrell had two. Jimmy Kane, Tommy Bolle, Scott Fiore, Ben Church and Fritz Carlens-Loracle had one each.
Tyler Cruz made eight saves.
No. 1 St. Augustine 1,
ACIT 0
Mike Balestriere scored for No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, St. Augustine (8-2).
Anthony Libero had five saves for the shutout.
Niko Rzotkiewicz made 13 saves for Atlantic County Institute of Technology.
