Izzy Vieyra scored five goals to help the Oakcrest High School girls soccer team beat Vineland 6-2 in a Cape-Atlantic League game Friday.
Vieyra tied the single-game school record for most goals. Gabbie Corchiani had one goal. Gabbie Gibson made eight saves.
Hannah Jara and Sara Fifth scored for Vineland. Delaney Fisher had eight saves.
Cumberland Reg. 3,
Glassboro 2
Peyton Elwell led Cumberland Regional (3-15) with two goals.
Gianna Lorito had one goal. Madison Alcom made six saves.
Madison Johnston scored twice for Glassboro (2-16). Corrine Franklin and Kimberly Sorbello had an assist each.
Buena Reg. 9,
Pleasantville 2
Sophie Ridolpho led Buena Regional with three goals.
Maria Muzarelli had two goals. Ashley Gross, Leah Sakhan and Gabby Dottavio had one each. Bridgette Gilliano made seven saves.
Aylin Lopez and Melissa Diaz scored for Pleasantville. Wendy Morles and Briseida Olivera had the assists. Olivera had six saves.
Absegami 2,
Triton REGIONAL 1
Gianna Hafner and Jenna Richardson scored for Absegami (9-5-1).
Richardson had an assist. Rebecca Silipena made four saves.
Alyssa Gargiull scored for Triton (8-6-1) off an assist from Hannah Shepkosky. Michaela Graham had seven saves.
Atlantic Christian 7,
Baptist Regional 0
Chloe Vogel led Atlantic Christian School (10-2) with three goals.
Eden Wilson had two goals. Eva Elgersma and Tiana Phillips had a goal each. Wilson had three assists, Phillips had one.
Shelby Einweitcher had seven saves for the shutout.
Madison Schroll made nine saves for Baptist Regional.
ACIT 6,
Camden Tech 2
Hailey Gould led Atlantic County Institute of Technology with three goals and an assist.
Hailey Haas had one goal and two assists. Amada Huesca had one goal and one assist. Gabriella Cotto had a goal.
Rosa Urtado made four saves.
Anna Palillero and Kylah Durell scored once each for Camden Tech (3-9). Pramilia Murphy had seven saves.
Our Lady of Mercy 5,
Cape May Tech 0
Shannon Kavanagh, Giana Patitucci, Corinne Vicente, Mia Rudolph and Isabella Burhanna scored goals for Our Lady of Mercy Academy (14-3-1).
Kavanagh, Patitucci, Burhanna and Carly Oliva had assists.
Hailey Pinto made 17 saves for Cape May Tech (5-10).
From Thursday
Gloucester Catholic 7,
Wildwood 0
Carly Kemble and Magdaline Kain each scored twice for the Rams (9-6).
Brooke Myers had two assists and scored once. Riley Cannon and Ella VanDine each scored once. Alyse Capizzi made four saves.
Imene Fathi made 18 saves for the Warriors (4-11).
Southern Reg. 3,
Lacey Twp. 2
Brookelle Kline, Karagan Bulger and Gianna Simon each scored for the Rams (7-5-1).
Alexandra Mattner had two assists. Megan Lockwood added one assist.
Riley Chenoweth-Hafner made 10 saves. Lindsey Selert made nine saves.
Rosio Cardenas and Katie Patterson each scored for the Lions (6-7-1).
Patterson and Juliana Rettino each had an assist. Olivia Tarricone made eight saves. Nicole Coraggio made seven.
Neptune 4,
Barnegat 1
Maria Seidle led Neptune (8-8) with three goals.
Victoria Vargas had one goal. Cassandra Ferguson had one assist. Hannah Cummings made five saves.
Barnegat fell to 8-8.
Lower Cape May Reg. 1,
Wildwood Catholic 1 (2OT)
Jordan Dougherty scored for Lower Cape May Regional.
Kiara Soto had 13 saves.
Marianna Papazaglou scored for Wildwood Catholic.
Leona Macrina had eight saves.
ACIT 2,
Atlantic City 1
Arianna Young and Hailey Gould scored for Atlantic County Institute of Technology (7-10).
Hailey Haas had an assist. Rosa Urtado made 12 saves.
Atlantic City fell to 2-7.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.