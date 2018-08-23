Vineland has become a football town.
It’s up to this year’s Vineland High School football team to keep it that way.
The Fighting Clan comes off back-to-back winning seasons and playoff appearances. That’s a remarkable feat, considering Vineland had had just two winning seasons between 1991-2015.
“We’re just going to keep moving forward,” coach Dan Russo said. “We have so many talented kids here. I feel like we’re always going to be able to compete.”
The winning has created excitement in town and the school. However, Vineland must replace several standouts, most notably quarterback Isaih Pacheco (now at Rutgers) and linebacker Nihym Anderson (now at Maryland).
But Vineland has depth. The Fighting Clan has 70 players on its varsity and junior varsity. Vineland’s freshman team was 9-0 last season, while the junior varsity was 8-1. The Fighting Clan should contend for a Group V playoff spot.
“The kids want to show the community what they’re capable of too,” Russo said. “I feel like we’re just scratching the surface. I’m confident about these kids. They’re great kids, and they’ve leaned from the last couple of classes.”
Ryan Shelton and Barry Turner typify Vineland’s depth. Both are promising quarterbacks.
“They’re both playing extremely well,” Russo said. “Shelton might be more of a passing quarterback, while Turner is more of a running quarterback.”
Vineland will also rely on running backs Nahsir Broome and De’Andre Kennedy-Tull. Temple University has offered 6-foot-4 wide receiver Tyreem Powell a scholarship.
“He’s very athletic,” Russo said of Powell. “He gets taller every time I see him. He’s someone defensive coordinators are going to have to worry about.”
Four-year starter Anthony Reyes will play tight end and linebacker.
“He’s going to take over where Nihym left off,” Russo said of Reyes.
Mike Bokma, another four-year starter, will lead the offensive defensive lines.
“We have more level talent, a more balanced attack” Russo said. “It’s going to be hard to pinpoint who we’re going to go to on each play.”
In addition to its record, the growth of Vineland’s program can be seen in its facilities. The school got a new weight room in 2014. The team’s locker room was renovated in the off-season and this season Vineland’s Gittone Stadium will have an artificial grass field.
“The biggest thing people in town were looking for was a team that’s competitive and represent the town in a positive light,” Russo said. “The town is supporting us. It’s a fun thing to be part of. We’re just going to keep working hard and keep giving the town a high school football team they can be proud of.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.