Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Vineland’s Tyreem Powell breaks free from Southern Regional’s Nate Committee during a first-round playoff game Nov. 8. Powell announced Thursday he changed his college commitment from Virginia Tech to Rutgers.
Hours after Rutgers University football coach Greg Schiano arrived in Cumberland County via helicopter for a visit, Vineland High School senior safety/quarterback Tyreem Powell decided Thursday it was best to stay closer to home.
The 17-year-old verbally committed to Rutgers in a video posted on Twitter. He previously committed to Virginia Tech in February.
“I just want to let everybody know that today is a big day for me and my family,” Powell said in the video while surrounded by his Vineland teammates. “I want to thank everybody for recruiting me up to this process, and with that being said, I’ll be committing to Rutgers University.”
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
The senior said he was impressed with Schiano when they met during his official visit to Rutgers on Friday.
“(Schiano’s) a great guy,” Powell said. “He’s a stand-up guy who’s all about his players.”
Powell said the decision was made during Schiano’s visit to Vineland. The coach was ecstatic by the news.
“Coach was hyped,” Powell said. “He was proud of me. He thinks this is the right move, and we can turn this thing around together.”
Powell’s switch to Rutgers was the second for Press-area athletes this week. Cedar Creek wide receiver Malachi Melton, who committed to Purdue in July, announced his switch Wednesday.
Vineland coach Dan Russo says these aren’t just coincidences.
“(Schiano) is the man,” Russo said after the fly-in visit for Powell. “I got two guys (at Rutgers), and now a third. I just want to see them do well.
“The biggest reason (Powell) wants to go to Rutgers is he wants to play for Coach Schiano. If Greg Schiano doesn’t get hired, Tyreem doesn’t go to Rutgers. It’s that simple.”
Powell will join Vineland graduates Isaih Pacheco and Nihym Anderson on the Scarlet Knights, which was one thing that made the move so enticing.
“I got two former teammates up there,” Powell said. (And) my family can come see me play every week.”
Rutgers finished 2-10 this season and 0-9 in the Big Ten. Former coach Chris Ash was fired Sept. 29 after a 52-0 loss to conference opponent Michigan to start the season 1-3. The university announced its appointment of Schiano on Dec. 3, replacing interim coach Nunzio Campanile.
112919_spt_millville 2.jpg
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
112919_spt_millville 1.jpg
112919_spt_millville 3.jpg
112919_spt_millville 4.jpg
112919_spt_millville 5.jpg
112919_spt_millville 6
112919_spt_millville 12
112919_spt_millville 8
112919_spt_millville 10
112919_spt_millville 7
112919_spt_millville 11
112919_spt_millville 9
112919_spt_millville 13
112919_spt_millville 27
112919_spt_millville 36
112919_spt_millville 24
112919_spt_millvile 23
112919_spt_millville 20
112919_spt_millville 2
112919_spt_millville 5
112919_spt_millville 23
112919_spt_millville 17
112919_spt_millville 29
112919_spt_millville 28
112919_spt_millville 32
112919_spt_millville 1
112919_spt_millville 21
112919_spt_millville 30
112919_spt_millville 31
112919_spt_millville 25
112919_spt_millville 38
112919_spt_millville 39
112919_spt_millville 14
112919_spt_millville 41
112919_spt_millville 3
112919_spt_millville 4
112919_spt_millville 40
112919_spt_millville 16
112919_spt_millville 33
112919_spt_millville 34
112919_spt_millville 35
112919_spt_millville 42
112919_spt_millville 18
112919_spt_millville 19
112919_spt_millville 37
112919_spt_millville 26
112919_spt_millville 22
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.