The Vineland High School football team beat Rancocas Valley Regional 34-7 in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game Friday.
Vineland improved to 3-4.
For the Fighting Clan, quarterback Tyreem Powell found Jonathan Toney for touchdown passes of 51, 21 and 32 yards. Barry Turner returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown. Powell also connected with Ryan Shelton for a 34-yard TD pass.
R.V. scored on a kickoff returned for a touchdown.
Rancocas Valley; 0 7 0 0—7
Vineland; 7 21 0 6—34
FIRST QUARTER
V— Toney 51 pass from Powell (Garton kick)
SECOND QUARTER
V— Shelton 34 pass from Powell (Garton kick)
R— kick return (kick good)
V— Toney 21 pass from Powell (Garton kick)
V— Turner 34 interception (Garton kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
V— Toney 32 pass from Powell (kick fail)
Records— Vineland 3-4, Rancocas Valley 7.
Millville 44,
Bridgeton 6
For Millville, Solomon DeShields scored 58-yard run and 16-yard pass from Nate Robbins. Lequint Allen had three rushing touchdowns. Robbins also had a 9-yard touchdown pass to Maurice Smith.
Bridgeton fell to 1-5. No other information was available.
Bridgeton; 0 6 0 0—6
Millville; 8 12 8 16—44
FIRST QUARTER
M— Allen 2 run (conversion good)
SECOND QUARTER
B— touchdown (conversion fail)
M— DeShields 16 pass from Robbins (conversion fail)
M— Allen run (conversion fail)
THIRD QUARTER
M— Allen 11 run (conversion good)
FOURTH QUARTER
M— Smith 9 pass from Robbins (conversion good)
M— DeShields 58 run (conversion good)
Records— Millville 3-4, Bridgeton 1-5.
Hammonton 29,
Winslow Twp. 0
For Hammonton, Jaiden Abrams had touchdown runs of 37, 1 and 6 yards. Ryan Bart had a 43-yard touchdown run, and AJ Ryker hit a 26-yard field goal.
Hammonton; 7 3 6 13—29
Winslow Twp.; 0 0 0 0—0
FIRST QUARTER
H— Bart 43 run (kick good)
SECOND QUARTER
H— Ryker 26 field goal
THIRD QUARTER
H— Abrams 37 run (conversion fail)
FOURTH QUARTER
H— Abrams 1 run (conversion fail)
H— Abrams 6 run (kick good)
Records— Hammonton 5-2, Winslow 2-4.
Donovan Catholic 35,
Lacey Twp. 0
Jahdir Loftland had a 55-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage for Donovan Catholic. Loftland also caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Clark. Clark had a 72-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Nasir Calhoun had touchdown runs of 5 and 2 yards.
Lacey fell to 5-2.
Lacey Twp.; 0 0 0 0—0
Donovan Catholic; 7 14 7 7—35
FIRST QUARTER
D— Loftland 60 run (kick good)
SECOND QUARTER
D— Loftland 28 pass from Clark (kick good)
D— Calhoun 5 run (kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
D— Clark 72 run (kick good)
FOURTH QUARTER
D— Calhoun 2 run (kick good)
Records— Donovan Catholic 7-0, Lacey 5-2.
Absegami 13,
Moorestown 6
The Braves picked up their second straight win, improving to 2-4. They led 13-0 at halftime. Moorestown fell to 3-4. No other information was available from this game.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.