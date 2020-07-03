Vineland High School's Brooke Dickenson said she always wanted to play NCAA Division I softball, and she'll get that opportunity in a year and a half at Central Connecticut State University.
Dickenson, a rising senior at Vineland, has committed to at attend the New Britain, Connecticut, school and play for the Blue Devils. She's primarily a shortstop.
Dickenson will receive a partial scholarship that's both athletic and academic. She'll sign her national letter of intent in November.
"They came to one of my tournaments (as she played for the New Jersey Gators travel team), so I went to one of their camps (in late October 2019)," said the 5-foot-4 Dickenson, a 17-year-old Vineland resident. "After the camp I took a tour of the school and fell in love with it. Since then they were my favorite choice.
"The coaches interacted with us. I loved the campus, and it was just the right size. The field is (artificial) turf, which I love. They're in a good league (the 10-team Northeast Conference)."
Having a few friends at Central Connecticut State also helped. One of the Blue Devils players is former Millville standout Rian Eigenmann, the daughter of Frank Eigenmann, Dickenson's hitting coach. Dickenson knows two other players who have committed to the school.
"Before I committed I was focusing on it, and now the stress of it is off," she said. "I feel relieved when I'm playing. I'm excited about my senior year. I hope everything goes back to normal from COVID."
Dickenson has only played one season for Vineland, her freshman year, but was a key part of one of the greatest teams in program history. Vineland went 21-3 in 2018, won the South Jersey Group IV championship and lost to North Hunterdon 6-5 in 10 innings for the state title.
Dickenson tore her ACL in her right knee playing travel ball that fall and missed her sophomore season. She started playing again in July 2019 for the Gators, based in Voorhees, Camden County. The COVID-19 pandemic erased her junior season this spring.
"I have to wear a small brace, but I'm getting it off July 15," Dickenson said. "I like to steal bases. I used to slide on my right leg, so I had to change the way I slide. Between travel softball and Vineland I've played every position except first base. I've even pitched some. I started out my freshman year as a runner and became a designated hitter. But I like shortstop the best."
Central Connecticut State went 17-24 in 2019 and was 1-3 this year before the pandemic ended its season. In the Northeast Conference, the Blue Devils play teams such as Fairleigh Dickenson, Long Island University and Mount St. Mary's. CCSU would have also played teams this year such as Manhattan, Maine, Brown, Yale, UConn, Holy Cross, Massachusetts and Providence.
In her freshman season at Vineland, Dickenson batted .276 (7 for 26) with 11 runs, four RBIs, two walks and three stolen bases.
"Brooke was a crucial part of our late-inning rallies to help us win ballgames," Vineland coach Kristina Kulik said. "Playing for a travel team is a great way for her to get exposure. She has speed and good range in the infield. She has power and she's consistent at the plate. She can play other positions. She'll be an asset to any program."
The Gators went 3-1-1 in a tournament two weeks ago in Spartansburg, South Carolina. The team will host its final tournament of the season from July 31-Aug. 2 in Voorhees.
Dickenson has a twin sister, Bailey, another Vineland softball standout. Bailey also has recovered from a knee injury and batted .329 last spring as Vineland went 20-7. Kulik believes Bailey will be also committing to a college soon.
Kulik thinks the Dickenson sisters and several others would have given the Fighting Clan a big season this spring.
"This was definitely our year," Kulik said. "It's pretty upsetting. We had eight seniors. Losing them, it's really going to require seniors like Brooke and Bailey to step up and lead. There's big shoes to fill."
Brooke Dickenson has not yet decided what her college major will be.
