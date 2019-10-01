Chloe Vogel and Tiana Phillips scored two goals each Tuesday for the Atlantic Christian School girls soccer team in a 6-1 win over Gloucester County Christian School in a Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference game.
Paige Noble and Eden Wilson had one goal each. Wilson also had four assists. Shelby Einweitcher made 10 saves.
Laura Penn scored for Gloucester Christian. Chloe Shields had 16 saves.
Holy Spirit 7,
Pleasantville 0
Holy Spirit was led by Melody Pugliese with three goals.
Addie Piola, Hailey Mastro, Jenna Bradberry and Megan McCully had one each.
CeCe Bell had the shutout with two saves.
From Monday
Middle Twp. 7,
Vineland 0
Kira Sides led Middle Township with three goals and an assist.
Eva Dimitrov had two goals and an assist. Hannah Prince had two goals.
Pitman 6,
Wildwood 1
Pitman (9-2) was led by Angelina Bluford with five goals.
Alaina Villari had one goal and two assist. Madison Bridges, Emily Williams, Catriona Galvin and Sofia Caliari had an assist each.
Madyson Wehlen made eight saves.
Jenna Hans scored for Wildwood (3-6).
No. 8 Ocean City 7,
Cedar Creek 0
Summer Reimet scored twice for the Red Raiders (10-1), who are ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11.
Faith Slimmer had four assists. Hannah Keane, Hope Slimmer, Kelsey White, Paige Panico and Aimee Altieri each scored once. Carly Reighard had an assist. Marissa Sampson made two saves. Abbey Fenton made one save.
Olivia Vanelli made 12 saves for the Pirates.
Absegami 1,
Cedar Creek 0
Absegami (6-4-1) was led by a Gianna Baldino goal on an assist from Emily Johnson.
Rebecca Silipena made eight saves.
Olivia Vanelli had four saves for Cedar Creek (6-5-1).
