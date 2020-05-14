Will Morris hasn’t been at St. Augustine Prep since March 6 when he introduced the starting lineups, ran the clock and played music during timeouts of the Hermits boys basketball team’s 67-52 playoff win over Bishop Eustace.
As the “Voice of the Hermits.” that’s probably his longest stretch without a visit to the St. Augustine campus in the Richland section of Buena Vista Township in nearly 15 years. Morris graduated from St. Augustine in 2000 and jokes that the school is like his second home.
Like many people, the COVID-19 pandemic has upended Morris’ high school sports life. The virus caused the spring sports season to be canceled.
“We were supposed to have a baseball team that in some publications was No. 1 in the state,” Morris said. “We had a lacrosse team that was going to be really, really tough.”
But Morris has also had to deal with the ramifications of the virus in his day job as a cashier at ShopRite in Glassboro. He is one of the essential workers, making sure supermarkets stay open. Morris reports for work most days at 6 a.m. and says it’s weird seeing people waiting outside to get into the store at that hour.
“It’s the amazing race for toilet paper,” he said with a laugh.
Morris, 37, is one of the many quality people you meet on the high school sports beat. I’ve written a couple of stories about him, dating back to when he dressed as the Hermits mascot for boys basketball games in the late 1990s.
The Franklin Township resident is the public address announcer for many of the Hermits’ sports teams. He does football and soccer in the fall, basketball and wrestling in the winter and baseball and lacrosse in the spring.
“I breathe sports,” Morris said. “I’ve been missing sports in general, especially my beloved Hermits.”
Morris works as a cashier at ShopRite. He wears a Philadelphia Eagles face mask and gloves to work. Plexiglass separates him at his register from customers. ShopRite used to close at midnight but now shuts down at 8 p.m.
Morris said he had few worries about working during the pandemic.
“For me,” he said, “it’s a job. It (the virus) is a little bit in the back of my head. My job remains the same — get these people out of the store as quick as possible.”
Anybody who knows Morris knows he’s probably good at that. He’s a whiz with numbers. He’s currently studying math at Rowan University and might be one of the few people in New Jersey capable of understanding the state’s power point and power ranking system to determine football playoff teams.
People like Morris are part of the fabric of the local high school sports scene. That’s what makes the cancellation of the high school spring season so tough. It’s not just the games, competitions, athletes and coaches you miss. It’s the people behind the scenes that you’ve interacted with for years that you also lament not seeing.
The final of the prestigious Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic baseball tournament would have been played this week. As he has done the past few years, Morris almost certainly would have been there to help out organizers or run the scoreboard.
In past springs, Morris planned his days around Hermits sporting events. He made sure to get out of work by 2:30 p.m., so he could make 4 p.m. games.
He took vacation days at key points in the season. Those days have gone unused this spring, leaving Morris with some extra time to take off this fall.
Hopefully, come September, high school sports are back, Morris and the rest of us have something to spend those vacation days on.
