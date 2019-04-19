The ACIT boys volleyball team won its eighth consecutive match Friday, beating Pleasantville 25-12, 25-11 in the Cape-Atlantic League.
The Red Hawks improved to 9-5.
For the Greyhounds, who fell to (2-6), Iram Vazquez had four digs. John Catapang had three assists.
From Thursday
Lacey Twp. 2,
Toms River South 0
The Lions won 28-26, 25-13.
Chris Locha had 11 digs, four service points and three assists for Lacey (3-5). Ari Matarazzo had seven kills, six service points, two blocks and two kills. Lucas Whelan had a team-leading 14 assists. Cameron Bassford had nine assists, five service points and three digs.
For Toms River South (1-8), Gregory Sycle had nine assists. Liam Mackle had eight kills.
Softball
From Thursday
ACIT 12,
Cape May Tech 8
Jordyn Harris was 3 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run for ACIT (4-7). Jaiana Gautier had two RBIs, two singles a run. Alivia Klosek had two singles and three RBIs. Samantha Dangler struck out eight in a complete game.
Cape May Tech fell to 1-5.
Southern Reg. 12,
Brick Memorial 6
Sarah Lally had a home run, a single, an RBI and two runs for Southern. Taylor Bass had a double and three RBIs.
Jackie Herrera and Emily Thompson each had two singles, two RBIs and a double. Elizabeth Gosse struck out five.
Nicole Acocella had a single and two RBIs for Brick (6-3). Natalie Barneman had a double and a single. Jenna Pfister struck out five.
Girls lacrosse
From Thursday
Millville 12,
Our Lady of Mercy 8
Adrianna Dodge had five goals and two assists for Our Lady of Mercy (3-7).
Anissa Serafine had three goals. Lindsay Serafine had 11 saves.
Millville improved to 4-4.
OLMA 2 6—8
Millville 8 4—12
Boys tennis
From Thursday
Middle Twp. 3,
Ocean City 2
At Ocean City
Singles— Max Gilbert M d. Mike Jacobsen 6-1, 6-0; Nick Gibboni M d. Luke Bowman 6-0, 6-3; Justin Price M d. Joe Kelly 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles— Rich Flemming-John Lenoir O d. Teo Dimitrov-John Leahy 6-2, 6-4; Evan Couval-Kraig Redmond O d. Owen Carlson-Colby Watts 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 10-6.
Records— M 7-2, O 2-6.
Golf
From Thursday
Shawnee 157,
Cumberland Reg. 213
At Running Deer Golf Club (par 36)
S— Jack Ross (39), Thomas Juliano (39), Scott Minshall (39), Reece Raley (40).
CR— Brandon Glaspey (42), Kory Bietsch (55), Elias Straub (56), Wyatt McQuilken (60).
Records— S 8-2; CR 1-8.
