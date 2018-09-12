The Pinelands Regional High School girls volleyball team defeated Lacey Township 2-0 in a Shore Conference match Wednesday. The Wildcats, who are 5-0, beat the Lions 25-11, 25-23.
Kayla Thornton had nine kills, four blocks, 11 digs and two aces for the Wildcats. Adrianna Dancisin added 10 digs and Alexa Houston put up three kills, one block and three digs.
Victoria Platt had two blocks, two digs and two aces for Lacey (1-3) while Maggie Ann Hodges put up five kills with six digs.
Oakcrest 2,
Cedar Creek 0
The Falcons beat the Pirates 25-21, 25-20. Oakcrest’s Hannah McErlain led with five kills, eight digs, and four aces. Allie Murie added five kills, three digs, one block and an ace.
St. Joseph 2,
Middle Township 0
The Wildcats beat the Panthers 25-13, 25-14. Geena Tartaglia led St. Joesph (2-1) with 12 digs, three kills, three assists and two aces. Alexandria Amato had 10 aces, four kills, three digs and one assist. Emma Laramee added nine assists, four kills and three aces.
Lower Cape May Reg. 2,
Our Lady of Mercy 1
The Caper Tigers (1-2) beat the Villagers 26-24, 10-25, 28-26. Veronica Panczner led Lower with nine service points and Abby Spruce followed with six of her own. Shaye Flecther and Emma Muldoon both had five service points for Lower. OLMA fell to 1-3.
Mainland Reg. 2,
Pleasantville 0
Mainland beat Pleasantville 25-22, 25-20. Savannah Goff had six assists for the Mustangs (2-0) while Bella Kanesi and Nicole Mountain added three kills apiece. Nikki Faragher had three blocks.
Rosa Gil-Hernandez had five assists, nine digs and one ace for Pleasantville (2-1). Nairelys Gonzalez added 13 digs and one kill and Yancely Hernandez had four digs and three kills.
Southern Regional 2,
Toms River East 0
Southern beat Toms River East 25-12, 25-11. Jess Sprankle had 11 digs and an ace and Gianna Schiattarella had seven digs and five kills for the Rams (3-0). Stephanie Soares added 17 assists, seven digs, two aces and one kill.
Morgan Roma led Toms River with eight digs, five kills and two aces.
From Tuesday
Gloucester Tech 2,
Oakcrest 1
Gloucester Tech beat Oakcrest 17-25, 25-19, 25-14. The Falcons’ Ionyonia Alves had nine kills, two digs and an ace. Hailey Duffy added 13 digs and 15 assists.
