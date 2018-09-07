Pleasantville High School defeated Egg Harbor Township 26-24, 24-26, 27-25 in a Cape-Atlantic League girls volleyball match Friday in their season opener.
Nairlys Gonzalez had 10 service points and 12 digs for Pleasantville (1-0), and Yancely Hernandez had five kills, three blocks and six digs.
Absegami 2,
Middle Township 0
Absegami beat Middle Township 25-4, 25-4. Kailyn Fortis led Absegami (1-1) with eight aces and seven assists. Mariyah Betancourt added seven aces and Kaylin Flukey had four aces and two kills.
Cedar Creek 2,
Lower Cape Regional 0
The Pirates beat the Caper Tigers 25-16, 25-11. Nina Casselberry had seven kills, one block and one ace. Alex Zaremba added 13 assists and three aces. Angelina Cox also had six digs, five service points, one kill and three aces.
Brick Township 2,
Lacey Township 1
Brick Township (1-0) defeated Lacey 26-24, 25-11. Jordan Stracensky had four kills and six digs for the Lions (0-2) while Samantha Kievit added nine digs. Lacey McKim had two kills, five digs, eight assists and three aces.
Mainland regional 2,
St. Joseph 0
The Mustangs beat the Wildcats 25-21 25-23 to win their season opener. Mainland’s Cadence Fitzgerald had seven assists and Nicole Mountain added seven kills. Mainland improves 1-0 and St. Joseph falls 0-1.
Girls tennis
Atlantic City 5,
Bridgeton 0
At Bridgeton
Singles—Savannah Robertson d. Karen Rivera 6-0, 6-1; Cassie Pereira d. Stephanie Garcia 6-4, 6-1; Juliet Loftus d. Shayla Rivera 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Emily Talvacchia-Madison Condurso d. Anne Dominique-Beyaneli Perez 6-0, 6-2; Emily Monacello-Jocelyn Mesham d. Ariana Cruz-Juanita Chavez 6-0, 6-0.
Records—AC 2-1; Bridgeton 0-2.
Egg Harbor Township 3,
Hammonton 2
At EHT
Singles—Emily Manzo EHT d. Kara Samuel 6-1, 6-2; Julia Harrington, H no match Samantha Phung 6-2, 6-3; Ema Cadacio EHT d. Sophia Donio 4-6, 1-6.
Doubles—Gabby Guimapang-Angela Lee EHT d. Emma Osinski-Lauren Picariello 6-1, 6-1; Krista Tzaferos-Angelina Clancy H d. Selena Zheng-Tiffany Tran 6-0, 6-0.
Records—EHT 2-0; H 2-0.
Lower Cape May 4,
Buena Regional 1
At Buena
Singles—Emily Worster L d. Jaime White 6-1, 6-0; Ella Souder L d. Kate Dalponte 6-4, 6-2; Delaney Brown L d. Gianna Brunini 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles—Madison Johnson-Victoria DeRossi B d. Hope Sandhoff-Reilly Sheehan 2-6, 6-3 (10-5); Katie Beane-Fox-Abby Sach L d. Mansi Patel-Taylor Volpe 6-0, 6-0.
Records—Lower 1-0, Buena 0-2.
Vineland 4,
Absegami 1
At Vineland
Singles—Sarbjeet Devi A d. Krishna Patel 6-0, 6-0; Christina Singh V d. Kaelin Kwow 6-1, 6-2; Tabitha Gentiletti V d. Cassandra DeStefano 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Kara Kuchinski-Sakshi Thakkar V d. Chandni Surti-Aleeza Moschella 6-0, 6-1; Reem Alkheel-Julia Holmes V d. Hadia Muhammedsani-Lilynn Custodio 6-1, 6-2.
Records—Vineland 1-1; Absegami 0-3.
