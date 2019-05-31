The Southern Regional High School boys volleyball team made it 10 for 10 in South Jersey championship matches Friday at home.
Top-seeded Southern swept No. 2 Sterling 2-0 in the South Jersey final, with set scores of 25-14 and 25-16.
The Rams improved to 38-2 on the season. Sterling dropped to 26-3, with two of its three losses to Southern.
Southern’s Justin Kean had four kills, three blocks, two digs, five service points and one ace. Zack Hem led in kills with seven and had four service points. Matt Maxwell had five digs and 14 assists, and Anthony LeBlanc added three kills. Logan Lipositz contributed seven digs, five service points and three aces, Derek Medenilla had eight service points, and Drew Wilgus added two kills and four blocks.
Southern advanced to the state semifinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday at South Brunswick High School. The state championship match is Thursday, June 6.
Since the sectional bracket began in 2010, the Rams have won it each year. Southern also won the state championship in 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017. The Rams lost in three sets to Old Bridge in the state final last year.
Southern hasn’t lost a set in this year’s state tournament, with consecutive 2-0 wins over Barnegat, Moorestown, Clearview Regional and Sterling.
For Sterling, Josh Matchett led with nine kills, Rob Wilsey had six kills and four digs, Jake Scully added 12 digs and Liam Kriebel had 20 assists.
