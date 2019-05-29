STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Since the sectional bracket began in 2010, the Southern Regional High School boys volleyball team has dominated the South Jersey tournament, capturing the title each season.
The journey to keep that streak alive continued Wednesday as the top-seeded Rams established an early lead in each set en route to a 2-0 victory over fourth-seeded Clearview in the sectional semifinals. The Rams won their sets 25-16, 25-17.
The Rams (37-2) advanced to the championship match against second-seeded Sterling at 4:30 or 5 p.m. Friday at home.
“This is where we expect to be,” Southern coach Eric Maxwell said. “We set our goals early in the season. We know we want to be up there and battle for a state championship.
“It’s hard work as well, but it feels good to be there. But I can’t say that we didn’t expect to be here. We are doing what we are supposed to be doing.”
Southern controlled the first set. Clearview even had to call a timeout early in the set to regroup.
But that was not the story of the second set.
The Rams had a 9-0 lead but allowed Clearview to gain momentum to make the score 17-12. A few serves later, the set was 21-17.
“I think we lost focus, and that can’t happen,” said Matt Maxwell, 17, of Manahawkin. “We won’t do that ever again. It’s a lesson we learned today.”
Matt Maxwell, a senior and Eric Maxwell’s son, had a team-leading 10 assists to go with three blocks and three digs.
The senior now has a team-high 701 assists on the season.
“We just go out and play as hard as we can,” Matt Maxwell said. “We didn’t play our best today. But that’s good, because we knew we were the better team, and if we made mistakes, we could learn from it.
“On Friday, we will play even better.”
Logan Lipositz had a team-leading six service points to go with five digs. Justin Kean added three kills and three service points.
Derek Medenilla had four service points.
“It’s inexcusable to lose focus,” Eric Maxwell said. “We took the foot off the gas (in the second set) and thought we would be able to coast.”
But the elder Maxwell was pleased with his team building large leads early in the match, which helped them stay in control, especially in the second set.
“We know we can turn it back on again, but we don’t want to have to do that. We want to stay full steam ahead from the start.”
The Rams have competed in the state finals in each of their previous 10 seasons, winning six titles. Southern won the state championship in 2016 and 2017, and lost the championship last season to Old Bridge.
Southern is determined to reach the state title game again.
“We talked about our redemption since last June when we lost to Old Bridge,” Eric Maxwell said. “We came back here that night and said, ‘We are going back and winning it next year.’
“We have to take it one at a time, but we are very focused on getting all the way to the end.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.